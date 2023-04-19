Energy transition: NMDPRA pushes for widespread transition to gas, licensing of operators  

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

In a meeting with stakeholders, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has pushed for a widespread transition to gas and urged operators to get licensed.

The NMDPRA, also known as Authority, hosted owners of factories, hotels, banks and other heavy users of oil and gas products to the stakeholder engagement on gas utilisation in Nigeria, Tuesday.

The engagement was kicked off with an address by Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, touching on the government initiatives for gas transition as helping gas investments.

The initiatives and policy framework for regulating gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel include the National Gas Expansion Programme and the Decade of Gas Programme.

Further, the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, O. K. Ukoha, said twelve gazetted regulations define how licensing will be carried out for the end-users of petrol products.

Ukoha said the Authority’s twelve regulations also spell out procedures and standards that reduce risks in handling petroleum products.

The Authority presented its regulations to the stakeholders, including licensing and permits for operators, gas usage benefits and safety for equipment and persons.

The Authority informed operators holding more than 500 litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or diesel in storage to apply for licenses and permits.

Alongside safe storage of oil products, the Authority asked operators to ensure they followed distancing regulations and built fire safety measures, including blast walls.

The three license/ permit stages include the License to Establish, License to Construct and License to Operate, which will be renewed every two years.

Furthering its gas transition pitch, the Authority showed Stakeholders a chart depicting a nosedive in diesel use from 2008 and the steady rise of LPG.

The Authority also asked end-users not to dread using LPG, as it is safer and has a reduced impact on the environment.

Next, players in the oil and gas community took turns asking questions and sharing their thoughts.

Oladapo Olatunbosun, president of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, asked the Authority to begin enforcement of its safety regulations for roadside diesel sellers.

Olatunbosun said he sees the sellers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and that they hold more than 500 litres in storage.

A representative of Greenville LNG, Daniella Anagwu, appealed to the Authority to review its process of carrying out the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

Anagwu mentioned some challenges operators face in building the EIA report, including several facilities being small (23MT) and a lack of secondary data for some locations.

For Anagwu, a review would enable investors to key into the gas utilisation initiative.

The Authority responded and advised operators to plan better and start their Mandatory Environmental Site Assessment on time.

As the stakeholders’ engagement wound down, the Authority received goodwill messages from operators, including those who joined virtually.