Energy Ministers, Kyari, Komolafe, Aduda, others to lead discussion at NAEC Conference, Oct 5

Energy Ministers, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources(Gas), Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Minister of Power, Honorable Adelabu Adebayo, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Gbanga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, will lead other Industry leaders and expert speakers to discuss opportunities in the energy sector at the upcoming 2023 conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents in Nigeria.

The event billed to hold on October 05, 2023 at Eko Hotel and Suites, will share insights, learnings, as well as provide the very best peer-reviewed analysis on opportunities to the already dwindling investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Themed; ‘Nigeria’s Energy Transition: Enhancing Investment Opportunities & addressing challenges in Oil the and Gas Sector’, the conference will as usual, attract high powered attendance from across the nation and beyond.

In a release signed by the Public Relations officer of the Association, OpeOluwani Akintayo, said this year’s international Strategic annual conference, would provide a platform for captains of industry, regulators, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to meet and deliberate on issues affecting the smooth operations of the energy industry, growth, prospects and opportunities.

Speaking about the conference; Chairman of the Association, Olu Phillips explained that this year’s conference promises a unique touch of expertise contributions on how Nigeria can bring to bare its energy transition plan set for 2060.

“Nigeria has pledged to reach net zero by 2060, ten years behind that of the United Nations. However, as the clock keeps ticking, not much is being done towards achieving this transition in terms of investments. This is the time stakeholders should begin to talk seriously, make plans, policies and execute them,” he said.

Billed to deliver the keynote address is the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, while the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Falcon Corporation, Audrey Ezeigbo will be the conference chairman for the second time.

Other expected stakeholders at the conference include the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Power, NNPCL, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission(NUPRC), Nigeria Midstream And Downstream Regulatory Authority( NMDPRA), Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Nigerian LPG Association (NLPGA) and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Also expected are Chief Executive Officers of Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies , Shell, Seplat Energy, Axxela, Oando, Ikeja Electric, EKO Electric, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Green Energy, Emadeb Oil and gas, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Electric Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution, AA Holdings, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria , the Nigerian Association of Liquified and Petroleum Gas Marketers, the Nigerian Labour Congress, Rural Electricity Aassociation, Dangote Refinery, Asiko Energy, Rainoil Ltd, HE Omar Farouk Ibrahim ,Secretary General African Petroleum Producers’ Organization ZIGMA Ltd, BUA Group, and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Topics for panel sessions include: Energy Transition , PIA, Petroleum pricing and the way forward for the downstream sector and the Power Sector: X-raying Issues, Challenges, Opportunities And finding Solutions.