Energy Institute Nigeria and Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists Announce Strategic Partnership

The Energy Institute Nigeria (EI Nigeria) and the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing professional development and fostering greater collaboration within the energy sector. The agreement was officially signed yesterday, Monday, August 12, 2024, in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between the two organizations.

At the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Energy Institute Nigeria, Mr. Osten Olorunsola FEI, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, noting its potential to serve as a model for other organizations in the sector. “We are excited about this partnership and the endless possibilities it holds. It provides a framework for other organizations to collaborate and elevate the standards within our industry,” said Olorunsola.

The President of NAPE, Abiodun Ogunjobi FNAPE, also shared his optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing its timeliness given the current economic climate. “This partnership is both timely and necessary as we navigate the complexities of the global energy landscape. By joining forces, we can deliver more impactful programming and provide valuable opportunities to both our members,” Ogunjobi stated.

As part of the agreement, EI Nigeria and NAPE will collaborate to deliver specialized training programs to their members, enhancing the skills and knowledge of professionals in the energy sector. Additionally, both organizations will synergize their efforts in organizing workshops and conferences, with a particular focus on their upcoming events in November in Lagos. NAPE will be hosting its Annual Conference from November 10-14, 2024, while EI Nigeria’s Energy Sustainability Conference will take place from November 13-15, 2024. This joint programming is expected to offer attendees a more comprehensive and integrated experience, reflecting the combined expertise of both institutions.

The partnership between EI Nigeria and NAPE underscores a shared commitment to advancing the energy sector through education, professional development, and collaborative initiatives. Both organizations look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on their members and the wider industry.