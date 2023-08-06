Energy experts FG, “Cut out corruption, ensure stable legal framework to attract foreign direct investment

ARINZE NWAFOR

A panel of energy and finance experts say the Nigerian government must cut out corruption to create a favourable environment to receive foreign direct investment for Africa’s energy needs and have a stable legal framework to protect indigenous investors.

This panel recommends the energy private sector position itself to attract investors into their firms by proving its credibility and being able to pay a return on investments.

Four panellists, on Tuesday, at the 2023 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), discuss the Role of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the Efficient Development of Natural Gas Reserves to Meet Africa’s Energy Security Demands.

The panellists include Engr Joseph Alagoa, the General Manager of Corporate Services, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), who represents Dr Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO

Another is Tunde Oduwole, a finance manager at Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Limited, representing Elohor Aibony, the CEO of SNEPCo.

Sam Nwanze, Chief Finance Officer of Heirs Oil & Gas, represents Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, and Victor Bandele, Deputy MD, Deep Water District, Total Energies E&P Nigeria Ltd.

Grace Orife, CEO of Adelaar Energy, moderates the panel, asking them to explain the role of FDI in the energy markets, the place of natural gas in Nigeria’s energy mix and the environment.

Oduwole says foreign investors would always consider Nigeria’s standing on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index and decide where to put their money.

“Corruption is a huge problem in Nigeria,” Oduwole says as he highlights his experience of a foreign investment deal ending because an official wanted a bribe.

Alagoa says natural gas is vital to Nigeria’s energy mix as investors now want to ensure the projects they are putting money into are clean and have a low environmental impact.

He says it is also necessary to manage pipelines that bring gas to the liquefaction plant and those that transport them to other places of use well.

When Orife asks Nwanze what empirical evidence there is of a loss in local market share due to an influx of FDI, he remarks that it depends on the economic environment.

“FDI is a double-edged sword. It has positives and negatives and depends on the nature of policies and the economic environment,” Nwanze says.

Nwanze says that to avoid a situation where FDI crowds out indigenous investors in the energy industry, government regulators can protect them with a stable legal framework.

On strategies for taking advantage of FDI into natural gas to help the environment, Bandele says the government needs to develop gas intentionally, especially non-associated gas.

“The focus should be on the non-associated gas, as the era of developing gas as a secondary item while developing crude is gone,” Bandele remarks.

Bandele says his place of work, Total Energies, has made substantial progress in the area of environmentally-friendly energy sources, including developing solar power as a way of adding to Nigeria’s energy mix.

He cites the progress of removing gas flaring at Total Energies’ Egina FPSO and their commitment to upgrade all other points with routine flares so they do not emit any by the end of 2023.

“This is in a bid to reduce our carbon footprint, and all Total Energies contractors are following suit,” Bandele says.

Further, Orife asks Oduwole to identify other determinants of the availability of FDI in the Nigerian energy space.

Oduwole says that while access to resources and a large market are the chief attraction points of foreign investments in Nigeria, other factors that investors consider include tax policy, ease of moving profit out of Nigeria, court orders that hurt businesses and the security situation.

The panellists tie up their session with Nwanze espousing Africapitalism as a needed philosophy for growth in the energy sector.

Alaoga encourages African countries to collaborate as the global energy demand is not a competition but has a large market for all.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council hosted the 2023 NAICE from July 31 to August 2 in Lagos.