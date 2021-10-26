ENDSARS’ victim narrates ordeals, begs Sanwo-Olu for assistance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A victim of EndSARS memorial protest who works with Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr Shina Edun currently undergoing medical attention has appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to his aid to foot his medical bills.

Edun, who is a Man O’ War officer dedicated to LCC to provide security, was stabbed on 20th October during the 1st anniversary of protest that took place last year by youths over police brutality.

Edun who resides at No 6, Ajakaye Street, Idiagbon B/Stop, Ifako-Ijaiye area of the State, is undergoing pain as a result of the injury suffered in an attempt to protect LCC gadgets at the plaza.

In a bid to show support, the management team of LCC made a visit to the residence on Monday 25th October, where his wife and other relatives were met as a way of identifying with them during this challenging time.

On his sick bed, Edun, who struggled to utter few words, said, it was God that saves him.

Speaking with journalists at the Edun’s residence, the Chief Security Officer of LCC, Mr Solomon Tolofari appealed to the state government to support the company in taking care of the medical bills of the victim.

Tolofari said, “We are here to visit a dedicated personnel of LCC who was stabbed by EndSARS’ protesters. On that day because of the threat by the protesters, we sourced for external security in addition to our dedicated team.

“We were there when the protesters came in caoster buses, suddenly they disembarked and the Man O’ War team including Shina Edun was asked to stay close to protect the plaza and before we knew what was going, they stabbed him in the abdomen and we rushed him to the hospital.”

He added that since the protesters had blocked the road, the management team had to take one way and rushed him to Falomo.

The CSO however appealed to the government to assist the company in taking care of Edun, saying “he has fallen victim in the course of discharging his duty. We want Goverment to assist us,” he pleaded.

Also speaking, Head, Commercial and Corporate Media LCC, Mrs Veronica Jacob, “You have seen our dedicated staff who was stabbed. We are very concerned about the safety and security of our staff which was why we are here.

“But we thank God he is alive and he is recovering. We pray we don’t encounter something of this nature again. He has gotten medical attention but we will continue to follow up again.”

An elder brother to Edun, Chief Kehinde Yusuf also appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the family.

He added that his brother suffered serious pain as a result of the injury, saying the bleeding was too much initially and was unconscious.

It would be recalled that a suspect was caught with a dangerous weapon at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza durimg the ENDSARS’ memorial

Some items recovered from the suspect included cutlasses, charms and all sorts, and he did confess to the Police that he was there to cause mayhem.

Speaking on the arrest, Governor Sanwo-Olu had hinted, “It is important for us to know and that is why we need to continue to work with the Police. If they hadn’t caught this fellow, we might not be able to quantify what his intentions are or what his other collaborators who might have escaped would do. So, we want to thank the Nigerian Police for at least being able to also live up to their responsibility.”