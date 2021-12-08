EndSARS# saga is over, stop attacking police officers, Osun CP warns residents

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode has warned residents to stop the continuous attacks and inhuman treatments on police officers by some members of the public.

Residents were also urged to toe the path of justice by reporting erring police officers to the appropriate authority, rather than taking laws into their hands or embarking on jungle justice.

The Commissioner disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Olokode noted that the era of EndSARS is gone and on no account will the Police Command tolerate or condone any form of unwarranted attacks on its officers.

He urged members of the public to shy away from making false accusations, allegations and judgments against police officers, noting that the unruly behavior portend some consequences.

While emphasising that the Police command has never covered up and will never cover up any erring police officer, Olokode restated that the command is committed to discipline any officer who exhibit any unprofessional conduct.

He advised the public to jettison unethical behaviors being exhibited by some members of the public and continue to be law abiding citizens.