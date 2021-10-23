EndSARS: Edo to pay N190m compensation to victims of police brutality

Obaseki gave the assurance during a meeting with the youths at the Government House in Benin City.

He said, “I set up a panel to investigate cases of police brutality against the people. The panel has done its work and submitted its report.

“In summary, 117 petitions were received, 25 of them were struck out while 10 were dismissed. The panel recommended compensation to be paid to victims totaling N190 million, while the amount of judgment sum recommended being enforced was N98 million. I have accepted that we will pay those who were victims; we are not waiting for anybody, not even the Federal Government.”

“There should be a regular promotion for the police when it’s due, enforcement of welfare package, training and re-training of police officers, upward review of salaries, yearly mental evaluation and quarterly tests for hard drugs,” the governor added.

Reassuring that his administration will do all within its power to implement the 15 recommendations of the panel, Obaseki said Edo youths are the greatest resources of the state.

He noted that the panel also recommended that youths should be encouraged in the area of agriculture, entrepreneurship, empowerment, girl-child education, provision of annual state scholarship, and building recreation centres, among others.

Obaseki said the government has provided opportunities for Edo youths in the last five years with the deliberate emphasis on youth empowerment, adding, “What we have done with primary one to six, through the EdoBEST programme, is going to be extended to junior secondary schools, placing emphasis on practical training at the junior level.

“We are working out scholarship schemes and students’ low-interest arrangements to enable our students to have cheap interest loans to go to school. We are rebuilding our School of Nursing, School of Agriculture, and College of Education. This is to ensure the training of a new generation of teachers.”

The governor also gave paid N1 million naira each to two victims of the EndSARS protests, Ohima Steven and Miracle Ailenokhoria, promising to pay for their continuous treatment.

He said, “The two young men brought here today as victims of the EndSARS protest will get N1 million naira each to ease their pains. I am working with the Commissioner for Health to pay for their continuous treatment.”

The youths in their response, hailed the governor, promising to work with his government in the realization of the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

A representative of the youths, Solomon Idiogbe, commended Obaseki for improved security across the state, urging him to engage more youths as a means of checking cultism in Edo State.

For a better society