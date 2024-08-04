Endorsements and the power-brokers

By abiodun KOMOLAFE

The trend of endorsing governors for a second term has gained significant momentum.

This trend is particularly noteworthy in the context of Nigeria’s political landscape, where endorsements can make or break a candidate’s chances of winning. In various states, governors have received endorsements from diverse groups and individuals. For instance, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State secured the backing of the Northern Community in Enugu, while Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State earned the endorsement of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, barely a year into his tenure in office.

On October 22, 2023, former Governors Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayo Fayose and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State unanimously endorsed the incumbent Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for a second term. On July 12, 2024, all the 38 local governments and local council development areas in the state not only hailed the governor ‘for performance’ but also ‘collectively endorsed’ him ‘for a second term’.

The politics of endorsement dates back to ancient times, where leaders sought validation from influential figures, evolving through the Gilded Age’s political machines and party bosses exchanging endorsements for loyalty and favours. It became formalized in the 20th century as parties and interest groups recognized their influence on public opinion and voter behaviour, and continuing in contemporary Nigeria where endorsements significantly shape political outcomes, as seen in the recent trend of endorsing governors for a second term.

In the 1960s, celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. endorsed Democratic candidates. The internet and social media’s rise in the 1990s – 2000s expanded endorsements’ reach, building grassroots support. Today, endorsements come from diverse individuals and groups, including celebrities, business leaders, labour unions, advocacy groups, and community leaders, reflecting the changing political and media landscape. This trend is also seen in Nigeria, where endorsements from various stakeholders are now crucial in political campaigns, showcasing their global significance.

Endorsements vary in impact, from influential to insignificant. A cross-party endorsement, such as the support of 90% of former state leaders, stands out as particularly noteworthy. This underscores the importance of endorsements, as seen in the US, where President Joe Biden’s potential bid for re-election was impacted when the Democratic Party establishment withdrew its endorsement, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s a clear example of how endorsements can shape political outcomes.

A seal of credibility, endorsements offer opportunities for candidates to reach wider audiences and build credibility with key constituencies, provided they are not driven by personal gain or hidden agendas. They can also represent a symbolic transfer of trust, credibility, and authority from one leader to another. Endorsements help build coalitions, mobilize voters, and create momentum around a candidate or cause. Most importantly, they serve as valuable political currency, shaping legacies and cementing alliances. By endorsing a candidate, a respected figure effectively vouches for his or her character, policies, and leadership abilities, reinforcing his or her credibility and strengthening his or her campaign.

Prominent thinkers have emphasized endorsements’ significance in leadership and political discourse. Plato argued for informed approval from the wisest citizens, while John Stuart Mill advocated for freedom to endorse or criticize leaders without retribution. Building on this idea, Aristotle noted that respected citizens’ endorsements boost a leader’s credibility. In a similar vein, Oyebanji’s cross-party endorsements demonstrate a democratic consensus on Ekiti State’s development agenda, showcasing his commitment to the state’s interests above partisan politics. This cooperation, particularly notable in Nigeria’s polarized landscape, testifies to the governor’s effective leadership, which prioritizes the greater good and maintains a peaceful atmosphere.

While we congratulate Oyebanji on his achievement, we urge him to maintain momentum and build on his success. Like a cyclist gaining speed, he should pedal harder to secure a pan-Ekiti mandate, ensuring a strong showing at the 2026 polls.

Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello endorsed candidates, leveraging their influence and reputation. Awolowo reportedly supported Joseph Fadahunsi (1960), Ayo Akinsanya (1960) and Adekunle Ajasin (1979). Azikiwe backed Michael Okpara (1960), C. C. Onyia (1963) and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu (1966) while Ahamadu Bello endorsed Tafawa Abubakar Balewa (1959), Kashim Ibrahim (1962) and Usman Faruk (1985). Their endorsements carried weight due to regional influence, party leadership, national stature and grassroots connections.

Awolowo’s vast network and loyal following could make or break candidates, boost credibility, mobilize support, shape party decisions and impact electoral outcomes. By embracing the power of endorsements and learning from the successes of leaders like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Bello, Oyebanji can further solidify his position as a leader who exceeds expectations.

Without doubt, Oyebanji’s administration has made significant strides in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with notable progress in various sectors. His initiatives have yielded tangible results in agriculture, youth empowerment, sports, and environmental conservation. He prioritized education, healthcare, and economic growth. He also transformed transportation, promoted tourism, and made progress in increasing access to clean water and reducing maternal mortality rates.

Despite Nigeria’s slow progress (a SDG score of 55.4% so far), Oyebanji’s efforts demonstrate the potential for collective action to drive meaningful change and accelerate SDG progress. His administration continues to protect natural resources, support vulnerable groups and strengthen security. These achievements demonstrate his effective leadership and commitment to improving Ekitis’ lives.

To build on this momentum, the governor should continue to prioritize skills development and economic growth. By leveraging the state’s strong cultural emphasis on education, he can drive science-focused, agro-industrial development and create a thriving export-oriented economy. This strategic approach can foster sustainable prosperity and further establish Ekiti as a hub for cultural and economic growth.

Governors Seyi Makinde and Muhammed Bago’s efforts to transform Oyo and Niger states’ economies into an export-oriented hub offer valuable lessons for Oyebanji’s vision for Ekiti’s economic transformation. By linking Oke-Ogun to Ibadan within 45-60 minutes, Makinde is boosting economic growth and connectivity in the region. Similarly, BAO, as Oyebanji is dotingly called, can drive agro-industrial growth in Ekiti, to set a benchmark for others to follow.

Inspired by Indira Gandhi’s ‘Green Revolution’, Oyebanji can partner the Ekiti State University’s Faculty of Agriculture with a global leader to drive an agro-allied revolution in Ekiti. He can establish a liaison desk with the Netherlands’ Commercial Attaché to attract expertise, investments and best practices. His government can also set up tractor-hiring centers, like Uber, to provide farmers with accessible and affordable mechanization services, replicating the Netherlands’ success.

Ekiti can benefit from financial collaborations with Dutch development finance corporations like FMO and NL Business. These partnerships can unlock expertise, funding, and innovative solutions, driving agricultural growth and economic development. By harnessing Dutch expertise in agriculture and finance, the state can transform into a thriving agro-industrial hub, fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

It is interesting to note that Oyebanji’s selfless leadership prioritizes state interests over party affiliations, echoing former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s sentiments. He recognizes local governments’ crucial role in Nigeria’s decentralization reforms and has empowered grassroots governance through a successful local election. His endorsement for a second term is a call to deliver higher-quality services and justify the trust placed in him.

In democratic politics, when one begins to count the number of endorsements that have come Oyebanji’s way, even from hitherto unexpected quarters, one may be tempted to say that it has given him a significant adrenaline boost. Moreover, it suggests that the opposition in Ekiti has no fingers. Therefore, with endorsements pouring in like holy water at a papal coronation, all BAO needs to do is press on, undeterred, resolute, and bathed in the blessings of his benefactors. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.’

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)