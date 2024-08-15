Endemic corruption undermining Nigeria’s developmental effort, says APBN

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) on Wednesday said that endemic corruption had continued to undermine developmental efforts in Nigeria.

Mr Manason Rubainu, President/Chairman of Council/Board of APBN, said this at the 2024 APBN Board Meeting in Lagos.

Rubainu lamented that there was pathological loss of confidence in governance, noting that this must be restored for the country to move forward.

He stated that professional bodies must support the strengthening of institutions, enforcement of anti-corruption laws and promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

According to him, APBN has a critical but difficult role to play in this.

The APBN president also noted that with rising inflation, unemployment, and economic disparities, there was an urgent need for policies that promoted sustainable economic growth.

He advised that to reverse the ugly trend, government at all levels must support Small and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and invest in technology and education to build a resilient workforce.

“There is hunger in the land. Poverty is pervasive and still razing like wildfire.

“How can the Nigerian economy be diversified, when all forms of industries and enterprises have been decimated by unfavourable economic environment?” he queried.

Rubainu advocated for comprehensive security reforms, including enhanced training for security personnel, improved intelligence gathering, and community-based security initiatives.

He called for better funding for public health initiatives and policies that ensured equitable access to healthcare for all Nigerians.

The APBN president also demanded for reforms that prioritised quality education, teacher training and the integration of digital learning tools to upgrade educational standards and address out-of-school children’s crisis.

He said: “By addressing these issues head-on and leveraging the collective expertise within our association, we can recommend actionable, evidence-based solutions that will contribute to development of our nation.”

APBN is the umbrella body of recognised professional institutes, institutions, and associations promoting a new era of cooperation among professionals in Nigeria.

The association is made up of a membership of 32 professional bodies, and was given official Federal Government recognition as the third leg of the tripod of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in January 1992. (NAN)