EndBadGovernanceProtest: Soyinka, Atiku, PDP, Sani, others blast Tinubu’s speech

CHINWE IFEZULIKE-ODITA and CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has dug holes in President Tinubu’s address to Nigerians on the #EndBadGovernance# Protest.

The Nobel laureate made the observation in a statement on Sunday following Tinubu’s address to the nation. He said.

” I set my alarm clock for this morning to ensure that I did not miss President Tinubu’s impatiently awaited address on the current unrest across the nation”.

Continuing he said ” his outline of government’s remedial action since inception, aimed at warding off just such an outbreak, will undoubtedly receive expert and sustained attention both for effectiveness and in content analysis.”

“My primary concern, quite predictably, is the continuing deterioration of the state’s seizure of protest management, an area in which the presidential address fell conspicuously short.

Such short-changing of civic deserving, regrettably goes to arm the security forces in the exercise of impunity and condemns the nation to a seemingly unbreakable cycle of resentment and reprisals.”

Soyinka continued in same vein ” Live bullets as state response to civic protest- that becomes the core issue.

“Even tear gas remains questionable in most circumstances, certainly an abuse in situations of clearly peaceful protest.

“Hunger matches constitute a universal S.O.S, not peculiar to the Nigerian nation. They belong indeed in a class of their own, never mind the collateral claims emblazoned on posters.

“They serve as summons to governance that a breaking point has been reached and thus, a testing ground for governance awareness of public desperation.

The tragic response to the ongoing hunger matches in parts of the nation, and for which notice was served, constitutes a retrogression that takes the nation even further back, then the deadly culmination of the watershed ENDSARS protests.

” It evokes pre- independence, that is colonial acts of disdain.”

Soyinka condemned in strong terms the shooting of unarmed protesters by security agents meant to protect them and condemned the non mention of that fact by the president in his address to the nation.

“The serving of bullets where bread is pleaded is ominous retrogression and we know what that eventually proves- a prelude to far more desperate upheavals, not excluding revolutions.

He went on to advise the current government, ” the time is long overdue, surely to abandon permanently, the anachronistic resort to lethal means by security agencies of governance. No nation is so under-developed, materially, impoverished or simply internally insecure as to lack the will to set an example.

All it takes is to recall its own history, then exercise the will to commence a lasting transformation inserting a break in the chain of lethal responses against civic society”.

He observed that Nigeria could learn from countries like France where no security agents levels a gun at any protester even in the face of gross provocations.

On his own part, former senator Shehu Sani twitted on his X handle that Tinubu did not address the demands of the EndBadGovernance protesters. His comment which was sarcastic said “you wanted to hear his voice, una don hear am”

His comment is suggestive of the fact that Tinubu’s address to the nation was unsatisfactory to the protesters.

The EndBadGovernance Protest has been active for about three days now and consists mainly of young Nigerians who are protesting against deepening economic hardship, frightening growth of poverty and ineffective governance.

They wanted the president to address those issues but he did not mention the young people’s demands.

He only said, he had heard their protests and would work hard to address them and commanded the protesters to stop and come to him for dialogue.

Predictably, this has led to acute disappointment and frustration among the youths,who feel that their voices are not being heard and their feelings are being taken for granted.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (2023) has dexcribed the #EndBadGovernanceProtest speech by the president as hollow, as it fails to address the hardship of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast this morning, intended to quell the fervour of public protests against his administration’s poor governance, utterly misses the mark. His speech neglects the pressing economic hardships that have besieged Nigerian families since the very beginning of his tenure.

This address lacks credibility and fails to offer any immediate, tangible solutions to the Nigerian people. Given the extensive publicity surrounding the protests and the threats issued by government officials against demonstrators, one would have expected President Tinubu to present groundbreaking reforms, particularly those aimed at reducing the exorbitant costs of governance.

But alas, no such announcements were made. The President ignored the protesters’ demands, such as suspending the purchase of aircraft for the President, downsizing his bloated cabinet, or even eliminating the costly and burdensome office of the First Lady, who has been indulging in extravagant trips at the nation’s expense.

In his lacklustre recorded speech, President Tinubu offered a superficial account of his so-called reforms, revealing his own tenuous grasp of policy as he failed to convince his audience. While the President has spoken, it is unfortunate that his words lack substance and respect for the protesters’ sentiments, leaving Nigerians with little faith in his reform agenda – if one exists at all.

We urge the President and his team to own up to their failures over the past 14 months and abandon the absurd theory that the protests are orchestrated by the opposition. This administration has failed on all fronts, even in the simple task of keeping a presidential speech confidential.

Typically, presidential addresses are shared under embargo with media houses. However, the premature leak of this speech, allowing Nigerians to read along with the President in real-time, starkly illustrates the media nay Nigerians dwindling confidence in this administration.

The opposition did not create the economic quagmire we find ourselves in; this disaster is solely the result of the Tinubu administration’s trial-and-error policies. It is high time they stopped the blame game and faced the reality of their failures.

.PDP writes-off Tinubu’s speech.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at the Presidency, asserting that the speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the on-going protests in the country clearly confirms the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s insensitivity towards Nigerians and the very precarious situation in the country.

I’m a statement signed and issued on Sunday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the Party said it is appalled that despite waiting tó be prodded by the PDP to speak to the nation, it is distressing that President Tinubu’s speech failed to offer any concrete measure to address the excruciating hardship in the country.

“Mr. President’s speech failed to respond to the demands by the citizens for immediate measures to reduce the price of petroleum products, halt the fall of the Naira and urgent intervention in the provision of food items to starving Nigerians.

“It is equally shocking that the speech did not order investigation into the brutal killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous operatives of the APC-controlled security agencies while demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government.

“Instead, the speech dwelt on APC’s counter-productive action of disregarding the feelings and pains of the people by focusing on self-praise, claims of imaginary achievements, empty projections in the face of apparent and obvious failure of the APC in every aspect of governance.

“Such only reinforces public apprehension that the APC administration is uncaring and impervious to the suffering and pains of millions of Nigerians, particularly the youths whose dreams, hope and aspiration are being dashed by the APC.

“It is clear the APC administration is overwhelmed and has no answers to the myriads of problems occasioned by its anti-people policies that are suffocating life in the country.

“The APC must admit failure and be willing to accept alternative views and suggestions at this moment recognizing that what Nigerians need now is solution and not empty rhetoric.

“Our Party calls on President Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that the nation is in dire straits under his watch. He should address the demands of the people particularly to reduce the cost of petroleum products, stabilize the Naira and take immediate steps towards the provision of food items to Nigerians.

“President Tinubu should cut the size of governance, expenditure on luxury items and free more resources for immediate intervention towards the wellbeing of Nigerians,” the statement demanded.

However, The Ijaw National Congress has expressed concerns regarding President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday nationwide broadcast, stating that he failed to address the demands of ongoing protesters across Nigeria.

In a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, President Tinubu spoke to the nation amid protests that began on August 1, which have led to violence in various regions.

Protesters have called for several key changes, including a reduction in petrol pump prices, improvements in living standards, cuts in the cost of governance, decreases in electricity tariffs, and solutions to escalating insecurity, among others.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ezonebi Oyakemeagba, the INC criticised the President’s address for not adequately responding to these pressing issues.

“The president’s speech did not address the demands of Nigerians as expressed through the protesters,” the statement read.

Oyakemeagba noted that while Tinubu highlighted some of his achievements, he overlooked critical issues, saying, “He didn’t address the issues of cost of governance, corruption, the removal of subsidies on petroleum products, or the increase in electricity tariffs. Nigerians expected concrete statements on how these issues would be tackled, including a timeframe for solutions.”

He emphasised that the current economic climate is one of the worst in Nigeria’s history, lamenting, “The larger population of Nigerians is going through extreme poverty and hunger.

“The clear message from the protesters is that there is hunger in the country, a direct result of bad policies. Reducing the pump price of petroleum products could alleviate many of the challenges we are facing.”

The group also criticised the distribution of food aid by state governments, stating, “Imagine various state governments sharing rice and garri to citizens. This can only be experienced during war or natural disasters.”

.Lagos residents express mixed reactions over Tinubu’s address

However, Some residents of Badagry, Lagos State on Sunday expressed mixed reactions over President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation on the ongoing nationwide protests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, in his broadcast on Sunday, reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of Nigerians.

He enjoined the protesters and the organisers to suspend further action and create room for dialogue.

The protests, which started on Thursday, crippled socio-economic activities across the state, as motor parks, shops, malls, markets and roads were deserted.

Alhaji Abdul-Rasak Osho, an entrepreneur in Lagos said that Tinubu had tried to touch the lives of all Nigerians with his economic and developmental policies.

According to him, what the president inherited was a near collapsed economy.

“We have been borrowing to survive, but right now, we are facing the reality of the state of the nation’s economy.

“The situation has begun to change for better, we have been applying temporary solutions to our parmanent problems but now we have started applying permanent solutions.

“That is why we are finding it a little hard to bear. I am sure we will soon start to reap the fruit of the sacrifice that we are all making,” he said.

Prince Babatunde Ajose, the Chief

Executive Officer (CEO) WestGate Resources Development Centre in Badagry, said that the presidential address had restored hope and reassurance to all well meaning Nigerians.

“The president touched on the sensitive issues bothering the minds of Nigerians.

“However, I am disappointed in the National Orientation Agency for not properly communicating the efforts of this government, achievements so far and prospects of their reforms.

“If people were well informed about what the president reeled out today, it would have sustained their hopes and there would not be reason for protests.

“Our elites who also understand the issues are not helping matters, they are twisting the facts,” he said.

Mr Abdul-Lateef Rasheed, the Chairman of the Badagry branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), commended the president’s programmes as enumerated in his speech.

Rasheed, however, said that majority of Nigerians did not feel the impact of the speech.

“Whatever programme embarked upon by government that does not put food on the tables of Nigerians; they will see it as deceitful.

“The issue of scarcity of food should be addressed immediately.

“Inadequate electricity supply, insecurity, good roads, well organised transport system, liberal tax systems, promotion of small businesses, harassment of transporters of food stuff by security agents across the country should be addressed quickly, ” he said.

Mr Abiodun Hundeyin, Deputy Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service said that the president’s address was insightful and well delivered.

The first day of the protest recorded violence and looting in states like Niger, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Abuja.

Organisers said that the protests, which they plan to hold till Aug. 10, is aimed at drawing the attention of the Federal Government to the hardship faced Nigerians.

.Tinubu’s policies’ll bring succour to Nigerians-APC chieftain

In another development, An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano, Alhaji Nasiru Ja’oji said that President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast illuminated more light in his efforts to bring succour to Nigerians.

Ja’oji, who is a member of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kano.

He said that the president’s timely broadcast further showed his commitment to making lives more meaningful for the majority of Nigerians

The APC chieftain, who is also the founder of Ja’oji Organisation, described Tinubu as a coe democratic and humane patriot, saying, ”he listens to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians

“We salute president Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on the current nationwide protests across states and Abuja. What a listening President?

“We believe the president’s commitment when he assured that he is fully focused on delivering governance to the people. As he concentrates on good governance.

“The payment of N1billion to each large manufacturer who participates in the programme designed to boost output and stimulate growth, under single-digit loan is something to write home about.

“While addressing the housing deficit in the country, we heard the president reminding us that he recently inaugurated, at Karsana, Abuja, the first Phase of an ambitious housing initiative, the Renewed Hope City and Estate, with 500 housing units,” Ja’oji said.

He explained that the Federal Government has secured $620m under the Digital and Creative Enterprise (IDiCE) to empower young Nigerians, creating more IT and technical jobs.

Ja’oji said that it was necessary for Nigerians to also see hope and good future in what the president disclosed in his speech.

According to him, there will be a three million Technical Talents Scheme, where the youths should direct their energy.

He urged Nigerians particularly youths to to promote unity and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of ethnic or religious beliefs.

Ja’oji also called on the protesters to sheath their swords and embrace the path dialogue as urged by Tinubu.

