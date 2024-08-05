EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Protest: Sanwo-Olu hails Lagosians for rejecting anarchy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest ends in Lagos State, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday commended the residents for rejecting anarchy and conducting their protest peacefully.

The protest, which has seen incidents of death, looting, and harassment by security operatives across various parts of the country ended in Lagos State after the nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr.Gbenga Omotoso said he has opened a new engagement with channels between the government and the people.

The commissioner quoted the governor as saying: “Your stoppage of the protest today is a crystal clear affirmation of the fact that you know your collective voice has been heard by the government. What you have done is not only noble but the civilized thing to do.

‘’In demonstration of the Lagos State Government’s commitment to continuous engagement with the youth, Mr Governor has directed that despite the stoppage of the protest, the dialogue and engagements which the state government initiated prior to the action I must continue.

“Consequently, Mr. Governor has directed the Ministry of Youth and Social Development; Ministry of Information and Strategy and Office of Civic Engagement to immediately open wider channels of engagement with various stakeholders, including the protest leaders.”

He said the Executive Council members in charge of the Ministries can be reached on the following dedicated Citizens Access Lines: Office of Civic Engagement +234 802 522 4347 ; Ministry of Information & Strategy +2348119655788 : Ministry of Youth & Social Development +2347077178295

He added that, “Now it is fit and proper to, once again, warn our citizens to be very vigilant. Those who seek to divide us are yet to give up. They may continue to post fake news via audio and video channels. Lagosians must never give room to war mongering, scare mongering and rumour mongering. That is not our way; that is not who we are. That is not our style.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu, once again, praises Lagosians for rejecting anarchy and embracing peace. He praises the professional conduct of all security agencies, the Police Command, Department of State Services, the military, Civil Defence, and Neighborhood Watch.

“The Governor notes with great pride the roles of our traditional rulers, Civil Society Organisations, Community Leaders, Religious Leaders, Students Leaders and others, who ensured Lagos remained peaceful.”

He urged all Lagosians to continue their businesses without any fear whatsoever.