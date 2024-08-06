EndBadGovernance protests: Military not after Tinubu’s job, says CDS, Musa

From: SELYAYARNAP, Bauchi , , Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, says the Nigerian military is not contemplating a coup over the ongoing EndBadGovernance protests which are currently rocking the country.

This is as President Bola Tinubu on Monday directed security agencies to crack down on those flying Russian flag in the country.

Musa also warned that protesters who are flying Russian flag in the have committed a treasonable offence.

He spoke after an emergency security session with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Monday.

Musa explained that the military had accepted democracy and regime change would never be allowed in the country.

According to him, “We wanted to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot has started all the security agencies you can see all of us together.

“Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful one but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable. We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“Also the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation, Nigeria is a democratic nation all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive. We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for democracy is what will continue to defend.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because you know, the flies were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.

“”The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria. And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, Nigeria sovereignty, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that. And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they want to be prosecuted.”

.As Kaduna, Bauchi Govs impose 24-hr curfew

.Police deploy more officers to various spots in Jos

However,The Kaduna State Security Council, led by Governor Uba Sani, has immediately imposed a 24-hour curfew on the metropolitan cities of Kaduna and Zaria and their environs.

This decision followed a review of the security situation in the state, which revealed that the ongoing protests have been hijacked by criminal elements engaging in looting and the destruction of private and public property.

In a statement on Monday, the overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, advised citizens to remain indoors while security forces work to maintain safety and security.

Also, Bauchi state government has announced the imposition of 24 hour curfew on Katagum local government area of the state on Monday evening.

The announcement was contained in a press release signed and made available to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, the decision was necessary due to the deteriorating security situation in Azare and its environments.

According to him, the security situation has led to destruction of public property, stealing, victimisation, among others.

He said, “His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has

approved the imposition, with immediate effective, of a 24-hour curfew in Katagum Local Government Area, in order to contain the situation”.

The Governor, he disclosed has directed all security agencies to wade into the matter and ensure that the hoodlums are fished out and brought to book.

The state government also called on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies at this trying moment.

Reports monitored from the area revealed that the protesters defied all entreaties and trooped to the streets of Azare, headquarters of the LGA.

Some of the protesters smashed glasses of cars, forced shops opened and looted the items found therein just as they pounced on a few government properties which they damaged, vandalised and carted aways the items in the area.

Also, In line with the Plateau State Government over imposed 24 hours curfew,Plateau State Police Command had deployed personnel to various

areas within Jos and Bukuru metropolis to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Recall Governor Caleb Mutfwang imposed 24- hour curfew following the actions of unscrupulous elements amidst the peaceful protest in the State on Sunday 4th August,2024.

A statement made available to Daily Champion Newspaper by the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau state command, ASP Alfred Alabo, revealed intelligence report at their disposal suggests that hoodlums are planning to cause mayhem in the State, “and it is glaring that the miscreants are at the verge of hijacking the peaceful protest to massively loot shops within the commercial nerve of the State.

“The Plateau State Police Command is poised to maintaining peace in the state and will not allow any person or group of individuals to plunge the state into unruly turmoil.

“It is our constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property and ensure public safety, we are fully committed to ensuring that criminals do not execute their evil plans.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, psc warns Plateau residents to comply with the State Government curfew as anyone found violating the directive will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the extant laws of the land.

“Our message to the miscreants and mischief makers is simple, leave Plateau State or be ready to face the full weight of the law as we are all out for you!

Police mouthpiece said members of the public can report any suspicious activities to the following GSM numbers: Police control room emergency numbers: 07059473022,

08038907662,08075391844 or

09053872296 respectively.