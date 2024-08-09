EndBadGovernance protests: Condemnation trails invasion of Labour House by security operatives

.Even the military junta didn’t raid our offices –NLC

.Demands international inquiry, return of seized documents

.We weren’t involved –DSS

.FG has adopted propaganda, misinformation as a state policy, says Atiku

.MURIC calls for prayers

By AKOR SYLVESTER and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for investigation into the raiding of it’s office in Abuja by armed security agents, suspected to be acting on the instructions of the federal government .

It said the office is no longer safe for Nigerian workers due to the activities of the unknown and ordered suspension its activities.

The congress in a statement signed by the head of Media and public relations, Benson Upah, condemned the attack on the workers union.

It reads: ‘”This evening at about 8.30pm long after the close of work, a troop of heavily armed security operatives invaded the Labour House, Central Business District, Abuja which serves as the National Headquarters and Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“The security operatives, some from the Nigeria Police Force, some wearing black tee-shirts presumably from the Department of State Services (DSS), and others on outright mufti swooped on the 10th Floor of the NLC and arrested the security operative on duty and then commandeered him to the second floor where he was asked to produce the keys to the offices.

“When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications.

“The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night. Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents.

“Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.

Just this afternoon, the National Executive Council of the NLC took note and vehemently condemned the high handed manner that security agents manhandled protesters in many parts of the country and the needless bloodshed that ensued.

“We also condemned the sweeping mass arrests of those perceived to have led the protest. The NEC also frowned at the reckless use of ‘treason’ to describe the protest and demanded for moderation. What we did not see coming was the invasion of the Labour House by masked and heavily armed security operatives hours later.

In the light of the foregoing and the ominous sign it portends for democratic rights, freedom of speech and association and the unimpeachable right of citizens to protest peacefully on any issue they feel strongly about, we call on the international community to take note of the deterioration of democratic principles in the bid to turn Nigeria into a Police State.

” Given the experience of the leadership of the NLC in recent times at the receiving end of the naked brute force of the state especially the near daylight assassination of the NLC President by security operatives and thugs, our fears of a Nigerian state that is descending into enforced brutality are well founded. We fear that the situation might deteriorate.

Given the state of things, the Nigeria Labour Congress has directed all its staff to stay away from the Labour House for now until we are certain that there are no incriminating materials or harmful substances dropped in our offices by the invading operatives. In order to allay our fears, we demand an international inquiry into this very traumatic invasion.

“Finally, we demand the immediate withdrawal of the troop of invading security agents from the premises of the Labour House, Abuja. We also demand that all the books and materials carted away by the invading security operatives should be returned unfailingly to where they were taken from before the end of work tomorrow, 8th August 2024.

“We make this demand given the illegality of the operation as there was no court order for the invasion, ransacking and looting of the publications.

If this harassment continues, the Nigeria Labour Congress will not hesitate to call on its members to stay home until their safety and security are assured.

“We warn that the asphyxiation of the public space and channels for constructive engagement, dialogue and negotiations in light of the excruciating difficulties that Nigerians are going through right now would only make matters worse. A stitch in time might still save nine!”.

Also, The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the recent invasion of the Labour House, headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja, by security operatives.

It said the reported confiscation of books from the NLC library, allegedly in search of “End Bad Governance” materials, is a troubling act that raises serious concerns about the violation of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression.

The union said the action represents an overreach by security forces and poses a threat to the democratic principles that allow for peaceful dissent and free expression.

TUC in a statement signed by its president, Festus Osifo considered the invasion a direct attack on the rights of Nigerian citizens to freely express their views and to access information.

It called on the Federal Government to immediately launch a thorough investigation into this incident.

According to the statements, “Those responsible for authorizing and executing this operation must be held accountable.

“We also demand the prompt return of all seized materials to the NLC library and an explanation for this unjustified action.

Nigerians must be reassured that their rights are protected and that security agencies operate within the confines of the law, respecting the freedoms guaranteed under our Constitution”.

The Country Director of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi, condemned the invasion of the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja last night.

He disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

The raid was described as a “sinister and calculated attack” designed to intimidate the labour union.

He stated, “Amnesty International strongly condemns the brazen invasion of the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress by a contingent of armed security personnel. The chilling raid last night appears to be part of a sinister and calculated attack designed to intimidate the labour union.”

During the raid, security personnel ransacked the NLC bookshop, confiscating materials and claiming they were used to incite and organize recent protests.

Sanusi expressed concern about the safety of NLC officials, stating, “We are deeply concerned about the safety of NLC officials. Under international human rights law and standards, trade unions cannot be targeted for their participating activities.”

Amnesty International emphasised that Nigeria has an obligation to respect and protect the rights of trade unions under international human rights law.

Sanusi added, “Under international human rights law, Nigeria has an obligation not only to respect the rights of trade unions but also to protect these rights from abuse.”

The raid on the NLC headquarters has sparked fears of a broader crackdown on labour activism in Nigeria.

The NLC has been at the forefront of recent protests against government policies, and the raid is seen as an attempt to silence the union’s voice.

However, the Department of State Services, DSS has dismissed the reported invasion of the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC by the operatives of the agency.

A news medium had reported that on Thursday August 8, 2024 that operatives of the secret service invaded the office of the organized labour union and arrested some of its officials and whisked them to its national secretariat with the caption ‘DSS Raids NLC Secretariat, Labour Union Kicks’

But in a swift reaction, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications in the Service Dr.Peter Afunnanya debunked the news report saying that there is no such raid on the NLC office

He was reacting to a question asked by a reporter on the security agency’s media platform where the poser asked the image maker to confirm if the service recently raided the national secretariat of the labour union

He said:”Good morning dear friends. Pls kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja”.

It would be recalled that the Director of the Service Mr Magaji Bichi had through press releases issued by the media directorate had dismissed many such reports on arrest of notable personalities describing them as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Meanwhile, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Bola Tinubu’s administration of adopting propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation as a state policy.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, who made the accusation on Thursday particularly cited the use of an old video clip of the President making an appeal to Nigerians to relax the hardship protest and give his administration more time to address their grievances.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Thursday.

It read: “In the afternoon of Wednesday and on Day 7 of the #EndBadGivernanceInNigeria protest, the official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) of President Bola Tinubu posted a video clip of the President making an appeal to Nigerians to relax the protest and give his administration more time.

“The video went viral on the social media and it was adjudged to have shown more empathy for the concerns of protesting Nigerians, unlike the shambolic speech by the President on Sunday that will forever be remembered in ignominy.

“Curiously, much later in the evening of the same day, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, made a post on his X handle telling the country that the video clip that was posted on the President’s handle, “is not a new video. It’s a clip from a broadcast he made last year.” What a wawu!

“The scenario says a lot about the character of the Tinubu presidency, the proficiency of his media managers, and the attitude that the presidency accords the current #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

“For a start, what the Tinubu presidency did with the old video is to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians, with a view to distract them. It’s a mannerism that is symptomatic of this presidency.

“This president and his media managers are a class act in propaganda.

It is indeed shameless that in a time where misinformation and disinformation is being blamed for public outrage in many parts of the world, the Nigerian government is caught red-handed in the act, adopting it as a state policy.

“The flip flopping episode that played out in the management of the President’s social media handle typifies the Tinubu administration’s policy flip flops, and trial-and-error policies. It is for this very reason that the country has been on a tight noose since the beginning of the administration.

“Obviously, the president’s media team knew they did a poor job in the Sunday broadcast by the president and in trying to make amends, came out to do what they know how to do best: deploy propaganda.

“This type of dysfunctional narrative is why Nigerians have lost confidence in the Tinubu administration. It is obvious even to the blind and the deaf that this government is deficient in credibility.

“As a matter of urgency, the Nigerian people deserve an unreserved apology from the Tinubu presidency for leading them into a tailspin of misinformation and disinformation and the attendant consequence of bad governance”.

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for prayers in Nigerian mosques and churches over what it referred to as ominous signs in the polity.

The request for prayers was made by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola in a statement issued on Thursday, 8th August, 2024.

The statement reads:

“Nigeria is going through tough times. Strange things are also happening. Apart from the general hardship occasioned by the global economic meltdown, the ongoing hunger protest has thrown up unpleasant developments. These sad incidents included the introduction of violence, looting and burning into a protest ostensibly designed to be peaceful, protesters calling on the army to take over government and raising the Russian flag.

“Many Nigerians, including the protest leaders, were shocked to their marrows when some protesters began calling on the Nigerian Army to take over government. While this did not go down well with some of the leaders who are committed activists and democrats, it vindicated those who opposed the protest ab initio.

“Burning the Nigerian flag and raising the Russian flag were tragic reminders of the military coup in Niger a few months ago. France was expelled from Chad and Niger and the doors were flung open for Russia. Is someone trying to replicate this in Nigeria?

“Even the protest organisers did not anticipate such an ugly and sad development.

It was a dangerous signal and it served as a warning to Western countries who are likely to be in support of the protesters in the name of democracy and free speech. It reminded keen observers that the communists are waiting at the ringside.

“These are ominous signs in the Nigerian political horizon. These two ugly developments, namely, the invitation extended to the military by protesters and the raising of Russian flags at protest grounds taught organisers of the nationwide protest one or two lessons.

“In particular, both incidents reminded the protest organisers that it is always better to consider the views of the other side because even if we know the beginning, no one knows the end of protests. Neither do we know all the underlying dynamics and the intention of other stakeholders, particularly those who may have sinister motives.

“These ominous signs call for prayers. Satanic propensities have enveloped the youth all over the world and we need divine intervention to soften their hearts. They are in too much of a haste. Materialism, particularly sudden wealth with little or no sweat is their dream. Their ambitions are often luciferous. They have just recently added quest for political power to their list of frivolities with the slogan ‘Not Too Young To Rule’.

“The ruling class also needs prayers. Let us pray for divine protection and Solomonic wisdom for the presidency. Let us ask Allah to plant the love of the masses in the hearts of our state governors, lawmakers and chairmen of local governments. Even the citizens need prayers to turn them into useful elements, not destroyers, for the country.

“Although we are in urgent need of change of mindset to put an end to the proliferation of bad citizenship #EndBadCitizens, adding it to our prayer points will not be a bad idea. Creating this scenario through our prayers can change this country.

“MURIC therefore appeals to all Imams in the country to use these prayer points tomorrow, Friday, 9th August, 2024 while Christian clerics use them this coming Sunday, 11th August, 2024. Our nation is in turmoil. We must turn to the Supreme Creator for peace and stability to return to our land.”