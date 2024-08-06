EndBadGovernance protesters suspend demonstration in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The organizers of the EndBadGovernance protest, under the aegis of the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizen, on Tuesday suspended the ongoing nationwide protest in the state over security concerns related to the Osun Osogbo festival.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Ajala Adetunji, stressed that the suspension became necessaryin order to ensure the safety of tourist attending the festival.

He also stated that hoodlums may likely infiltrate the protest under the disguise of tourists and lead to attacks on peaceful demonstrators.

To this effect, they have decided to put the protest on hold, effective today, August 6, 2024.

He said, “We reviewed the security situation vis-a- vis the Osun Osogbo festival presently ongoing at Osogbo.

“Considering the safety of the influx of tourists coming for the global Osun osogbo festival and the possibility of hoodlums disguising as tourist and unleashing attacks on peaceful protesters amid other security concerns, we consider it imperative to put the protest on hold today 6th August, 2024.”

Earlier, the protesters had stormed the Osun State Secretariat, where Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, commended their peaceful behaviour and urged dialogue and constructive engagement.

Adeleke promised to table their demands to the Federal Government at the next National Economic Council meeting.

He assured that the Federal Government’s palliatives would be disbursed to residents.

For a better society