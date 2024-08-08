EndBadGovernance protest turn sour in Rivers, as thugs hijack, harrass journalist, beat up protesters

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest which has entered it’s 7th day, and was on Wednesday hijacked in Rivers State by thugs sent by unknown sponsors.

Our Correspondent reports that the thugs stormed the Federal Secretariat situated along Port Harcourt-Aba Road where the hardship and hunger protesters had converged in the morning, intimidating and chasing away both journalists and protesters.

A Journalist (name withheld) was harassed and threatened by the thugs in his attempt to cover the action, while some protesters were beaten up despite the presence of police officers who stood by but did nothing.

The thugs declared that they were at the Federal Secretariat which has been a gathering point for the protesters for the past six days of the hunger and #EndBadGovernance protest in Rivers State, to ensure that no protest would take place today (Wednesday).

Daily Champion reports that the hoodlums however left the venue on noticing the presence of operatives of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Rivers State Police Command.

Recall that the Rivers State Police Command had earlier on Wednesday in a statement issued by it’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, hinted that the protest in the state have been hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in criminal activities by some protesters.

The Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko asserted that the original organizers of the protest in the state have lost control of the crowd, and that protesters have resorted to harassing other residents going about their lawful business activities.

The statement reads in part, “They now disrupted traffic flow, force passersby to attach leaflets to their vehicles, erected canopies on main roads, destroyed billboards, threatened traders to cease operations, and set tires ablaze on the roads. These are actions that are uncharacteristic of a peaceful protest.”

The Police image maker however advised the protesters to confine their activities to the designated areas of the protest being Abali Park and Pleasure Park.

The Police authority warned that any disturbance of the peace will be firmly resisted, and individuals found taking the law into their own hands will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The police also warned that the situation has been taken over by hoodlums and call on parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards.

“Protesters are strongly advised to restrict themselves to the designated protest areas. The Rivers State Police Command will not tolerate any breach of peace or unlawful activities, and will take decisive action to restore order and protect the safety of all residents.”