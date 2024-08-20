EndBadGovernance protest: Police summon NLC President, Ajaero for alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero has been invited by the Nigeria Police Force for “interview” on charges related to

The letter of invitation signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of Commissioner of Police Intelligence dated August 19, 2024, alleged that Ajaero’s name was mentioned in on-going investigations connected to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”. “.

It directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report.

Also, a seperate message sent to Joe Ajaero by SP Moshood said, “We were at the Labour House to submit this (letter of invitation) but the place was locked sir”.

But the congress said it find this curious because staff were in the office beyond 6pm.

It also noted that Comrade Joe Ajaero was not addressed by his official title of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The congress said, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Preceding the raid, Congress had advised government to dialogue with the organisers of the protest even as Congress had clearly stated it was not part of the protest.

The congress criticised the police for the high casualty rate during the protest.

Congress in its NEC communique after the raid expressed outrage at the behaviour of the police and demanded for an apology from both the police and government.

At its world press conference last Thursday, addressed by Benson Upah, head of Information and Public Affairs, congress had raised an alarm that should anything happen. to the leadership of the Congress or any of its members, the police should be held accountable.

The question on the lips of those in the know is, who wants Joe Ajaero out of circulation.