endbadgovernance: NNPP chieftain cautions FG against arrest of Sowore……Says peaceful protest legitimate rights of citizens

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government not to arrest one of the leaders of the recent #endbadgovernance protest, which took place across the country, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, whenever he arrives the country.

It would be recalled that there were reports in different online media platforms that the new Director General of DSS, Adeola Ajayi, has instructed the security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to be on the lookout for Sowore and pick him up anytime he arrives the country.

However, Ajadi in a release he signed and made available to the pressmen at the weekend said such directive was not in consonant with democratic rule that Nigeria is currently operating.

He warned that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drag the country back to the dark days of the military when people were picked up by security agencies at the whim and caprices of the government.

He also advised the DSS to tread with caution in case Sowore’s supporters are at the Airport to welcome him, there might be confrontations trying arresting him in the midst of his followers.

“Let me warn that Sowore should not be arrested for being one of the organisers of the recent #endbadgovernance protest that took place across the country.

“Peaceful protest is a legitimate rights of citizens in a democratic government. There is the provision for the right or freedom to express opinions in our Constitution. Making one’s view known against perceived bad governance is not an offence in democracy.

“I will like to remind our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his administration that elementary definition of democracy says, ‘it is the government of the people by the people and for the people’. People are at the centre of government in a democracy. Government must be accountable to the people.

“Sowore has not done anything to warrant arrest more especially that he was not in the country and cannot be linked to any violent act during the protests.

“President Tinubu should remember that Sowore is also a leader, former Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general election and a foremost human right activist as well as an opinion leader. So, he should not be molested or arrested at the Airport like a criminal.

“Even, assuming Sowore’s supporters and followers are at the Airport to welcome him, how will it be possible to arrest him in the midst of his people without causing commotion? So, the DSS should tread with cautions.

“The DSS should also note that we are in democracy and there are rules of law. Anybody found to have fouled the law can be charged to court and not to be waylaid at the Airport. We should not turn our country to a laughing stock among the committee of nations.

“The Federal Government should allow people to express their grievances whenever they feel the government is not doing as expected, although peacefully without destruction of public property”, Ajadi, who was the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general election said in the release.

