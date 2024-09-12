EndbadGovernance: Court sets N10m bail each for 10 arrested protesters

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, admitted 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters charged with treason to a N10 million bail each with one surety each in like sum.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on their bail applications, agreed with the submissions of the counsel for the defendants.

Justice Nwite ordered that each of the defendants’ sureties must own a landed property in Abuja and submit the documents of the property to the registrar of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had, on Sept. 2, arraigned the protesters on counts bordering on treason, intent to destabilise Nigeria, conspiracy to commit felony and inciting mutiny, among others, which are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The Federal Government, through the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, field the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024 on Aug. 30 against the defendants.

10 of the 124 persons arraigned included Michael Adaramoye also known as Lenin; Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaluwa Simon, Angel innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nuradeen Khakis and Abdusalam Zubairu.

NAN reports that some youths staged a nationwide protest against economic hardship between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10 in the country.

The demonstration turned violent in some parts of the country, with looting and vandalism recorded in some states.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.