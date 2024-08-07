EndBadGovernace protest: Authorities worry over hoisting of foreign flags on Nigeria territory, vows to clamp down on perpetrators

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja , Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt and Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a stern warning against the display of foreign flags during protests and calls for a military takeover, categorizing such actions as treasonable felonies under Nigerian law. This follows a wave of violent protests, particularly in Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina States, where protesters brandished foreign flags.

Ongoing investigations according to a release issued by the Force Spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reveal that protest organizers in the states mentioned above are luring innocent children into participating in these unpatriotic and criminal acts.

Over ninety suspects have been arrested, including tailors who sewed the flags and their sponsors.

Efforts the release said are underway to apprehend others who sponsored the production of the flags and fuelled these treasonable acts.

The display of foreign flags and calls for a military takeover constitutes a clear treasonable offense, revealing the motives of protest organizers to destabilize Nigeria’s democratic government. This aligns with actionable intelligence on the tactics of fifth columnists and non-state actors exploiting economic hardship protests to further their nefarious goals.

Tensions from the ongoing protests have eased following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address on August 4, 2024. However, some groups persist in subversive campaigns in the form of violent and unlawful protests, characterized by the destruction of public infrastructure and private property, looting, display of foreign flags, and calls for a military takeover. These individuals and groups will be treated as subversive agents and charged accordingly.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has directed Deputy Inspectors General of Police for the Northwest and Northeast zones, DIGs Bala Ciroma, psc, and Bello Makwashi, to take charge of operations in the states within the two geo-political zones where subversive campaigns are ongoing under the guise of protests. They are tasked with stabilizing the situation and preventing further violence in the affected states.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the use of foreign flags during protests and openly calling for a military takeover of the government is a capital offense under Nigerian law. The Police cautions Nigerian youths to be wary of individuals and groups turning protests into business ventures, funded by local or foreign sponsors aiming to destabilize the country. Evidence shows that these sponsors have paid significant sums to exploit the hardship protests, brainwashing and misleading innocent children into aiding this campaign against the government.

The Nigeria Police Force salutes Nigerians who have refused to participate in and indeed spoke out against the ill-timed protest out of sheer patriotism and belief in the government’s genuine efforts to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth. We also acknowledge the patriotism of those who peacefully participated in the protests but withdrew when they turned violent, and those who heeded the President’s call to embrace dialogue by withdrawing from the protests.

The NPF remains committed to maintaining peace, protecting the nation’s heritage, and working with the public to ensure the safety and stability of Nigeria.

…Police in Rivers raised the alarm over ‘twist’ by protesters

The Rivers State Police Command has expressed serious concern over the new turn of developments in the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP, Olatunji Disu disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in Port Harcourt.

The nationwide protest started on Thursday August 1, 2024 on a peaceful note in Rivers State as the protesters in their thousands, marched from the Pleasure Park and marched through Port Harcourt – Aba Road to the State Government House to register their frustrations over lack of concerns by leaders of the country on the deepening economic hardship, high price of petrol, escalating poverty, high cost of living and ineffective governance, among others.

The protesters were eventually addressed by the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who commended them for conducting themselves peacefully, and urged them not to allow the demonstration to be hijacked by miscreants. He also assured them of better days ahead.

Our Correspondent however reports that the protesters on Monday, being the fifth day of the protest stormed the Rivers State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, destroying the party’s billboards in front of the secretariat along Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

Reacting to the development, the CP said the Rivers State Police Command has been closely monitoring the nationwide protest “EndBad Governance in Nigeria” within the state. On August 5th, 2024, and that the command observed that the protest in Rivers State has taken a concerning turn.

He recalled that the protesters were earlier advised to conduct their demonstration peacefully within designated locations, while the police would provide adequate protection and isolate any criminal elements.

He said, “The command has noticed a lack of identifiable leadership or coordination among the various groups, leading to a breakdown of order.”

Disu also reacted to the warning by some of the protesters to business owners in the state to join the protest or stay at home.

He said, “Regrettably, the protesters have resorted to unlawful acts, such as burning tyres, extorting motorists, blocking roads, damaging vehicles, harassing business owners, and stealing from innocent residents. Furthermore, a group has threatened that the pattern of the protest will change on August 7th, 2024, calling on traders and motorists to stay at home or join the protest.

“The Rivers State Police Command affirms the constitutional right of citizens to protest and express their views. However, the command has observed clear indications that the organizers are losing control of the protesters, who are resorting to more violent and criminal conduct.

“Therefore, the police will act decisively to arrest and prosecute any individuals who attempt to infringe on the rights of others or engage in criminal activities under the guise of the protest. The police will take necessary and decisive action immediately the protest stops being peaceful.

“The police advise that protesters should remain in the designated protest areas, Pleasure Park and Abali Park. They should refrain from disrupting the free movement of citizens or engaging in any unlawful activities. The command is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all residents during this period,” the CP warned.

..As protesters in Osun suspends demonstration

The organizers of the EndBadGovernance protest, under the aegis of the Coalition Of Concerned Nigeria Citizen, on Tuesday suspended the ongoing Nationwide protest in the state over security concerns related to the Osun Osogbo festival.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Ajala Adetunji, stressed that the suspension became a necessity in other to ensure the safety of tourist attending the festival.

He also stated that hoodlums may likely infiltrate the protest under the disguise of tourists and lead to attacks on peaceful demonstrators.

To this effect, they have decided to put the protest on hold, effective today, August 6, 2024.

He said, “We reviewed the security situation vis-a- vis the Osun Osogbo festival presently ongoing at Osogbo.

“Considering the safety of the influx of tourists coming for the global Osun osogbo festival and the possibility of hoodlums disguising as tourist and unleashing attacks on peaceful protesters amidst other security concerns, we consider it imperative to put the protest on hold today 6th August, 2024.”

Earlier, the protesters had stormed the Osun State Secretariat, where Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, commended their peaceful behavior and urged dialogue and constructive engagement.

Adeleke promised to table their demands to the Federal Government at the next National Economic Council meeting.

He assured that the Federal Government palliatives would be disbursed to residents once completed.

.Atiku talks tough, warns service chiefs against shooting protesters

‘You’ll be held responsible even after retirement’

however, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has cautioned Nigerian military chiefs against using lethal force on civilian protesters.

In a statement posted on X, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election reminded the senior officers that they will answer for their deeds after their service years.

According to him, ”I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria’s armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service.

”The constitutional right to engage in protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

”It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest.”