End Sars: An Endless Struggle Against Police Brutality

BY – EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

October 20th, 2020, marked an unforgettable day in Nigeria’s history, as youths united to protest against police brutality and corruption. Demanding for reform of a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was actually formed to tackle crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and other serious crimes, but over time, they were known for human rights violation, like; harassing young Nigerians based on their appearance (dressing, tattoos, hairstyles).

This police unit was accused of various illegal acts ranging from; Extortion, physical and emotional torture of young Nigerians, unlawful arrests and detentions, extrajudicial Killings and sexually harassing young ladies.

These allegations led to widespread protests across the country in 2020, with Nigerians, especially the youths clamouring for the disbandment and reformation of the special police unit. The peaceful protests took place across all states in the country.

The most captured was the Lekki toll gate incident on October 20th, 2020, which raised concerns about the use of force and highlighted the need for accountability between the citizen and the government.

I vividly remember juggling my final-year project in school when the movement started online with the hashtag #ENDSARS. The protest transformed into a physical convergence of Nigerian youths, neglecting their differences in religion, tribe, and social status.

The protests attracted international medias, It dominated social media space especially twitter and other traditional news platforms. Nigerian disc jockey Obianuju Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, live-streamed the incident, showcasing the power of the internet and social media in creating awareness and preventing cover-ups.

This live stream brought global attention to the tragic event, ensuring the voices of peaceful protesters were not silenced. After the horrific incident, which left some participants traumatized. It was reported that DJ Switch, Perpetual Kamsi, and Dabiraohwa Adeyinka, filed a suit against the federal government for human rights violations, including; Right to life, freedom of expression, assembly and association, degrading treatment.

On July 10th, 2024, the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, found the federal government guilty of human rights violations. The court ordered the government to pay N2 million in compensation to the applicants.

Sadly, despite what transpired in 2020, police extortion and bullying persist. Recently, there are two different incidents of police killing and extortion. In Surulere, Lagos State, where some police officers were caught on camera extorting from a Youth Corps member. This problem lingers because former SARS officers joined other police units, working with other corrupt colleagues.

Another incident was on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, in Enugu, it was reported that a young man identified as, Smith Odinaka was allegedly shot to dead on Sunday, October 13th, around 1 a.m. along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by some yet to be indentified security operatives.

The report went viral on X, formerly twitter, after some netizens posted the photo of the deceased on the microblogging platform, accusing the police in Enugu of Odinaka’s death.

Responding to the accusation, the police, in a statement, denied the accusation but, later admitted that the victim was killed by some “security agents.”

You can see that the main reason for staging the #ENDSARS protest hasn’t been addressed fully, though the police unit was disbanded but the officers sneaked into another different departments in the police force.

To curb the raised issues, the federal government should consider reviewing the payment of police officers, just like doctors (health professionals), to motivate them. Low pay can lead to extortion, especially in hard times. Expecting underpaid police to protect citizens is like expecting a hungry dog not to eat the bone hanging from its neck.

The federal government’s decision to renovate police barracks across the country is a very commendable act, but there are alot of issues to be addressed to curb police brutality, extortion and indulgence into corruption practices.

Days ago report emerged in national dailys, revealing that a bill was passed at the House of Representatives and currently on its second reading. The bill was intended make the create a special armed squad for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as well as other provisions to make the agency function better. This bill will authorize FRSC to carry firearms on duty.

This raised fear and concern of misuse of firearms by the agency, considering the extrajudicial killings carried out by other law enforcement agencies in the country, especially the police.

Humble suggestion to the federal government, instead of firearms, can’t they consider equipping some law enforcement agencies like FRSC and Nigeria Civil Defense with the following equipments for self defense, especially in places where insurgency/banditary isn’t much.

Tasers: Which is used for subduing individuals without permanent harm.

Pepper Spray: A non-lethal deterrent for de-escalating confrontations.

Batons: A less lethal option for self-defense.

To curb the misuse of fire arms, thorough training should be given on crisis management, regular psychological evaluations should be conducted to evaluate their mental health and emotional Intelligence Training should be conducted, so they can manage their emotions well, preventing emotions from triggering them to commit extrajudicial killing during scuffles or disagreements with citizens/ road users.

Nigeria can learn from countries like the United States and United Kingdom who successfully implemented non-lethal alternatives, and emotional intelligence training as it seems to be working with less report of extrajudicial killing by law enforcement agencies. It happens over there but it’s occurrence can’t be compared to what is happening in Nigeria today.

The #EndSARS protest seems to be over, but the fight for a better Nigeria isn’t finished. We still hear stories of police brutality and extortion. It’s heartbreaking. We thought we had made progress, but it seems we still have a long way to go.

The federal government need to address the root cause of the problem. Our law enforcement agents deserve fair pay, and training to help them do their jobs with integrity. We need to teach them how to handle difficult situations without resorting to violence.

Other countries have shown us that it’s possible to have safe and just communities. Let’s learn from them.

As we reflect on the #EndSARS incident, our hearts still ache for the loved ones we lost.We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends, who bears the weight of their absence. May God grant them the fortitude to continue in bearing their loss.

Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. We honour their legacy by continuing to push for a better Nigeria, where justice, equality, and human rights are respected.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist, who writes in from Lagos.