Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

End of year Media Parley organised by Coca-Cola Company/ Nigerian Bottling Company in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
0 47

L-r …Director Public affairs ,Communications and Sustainability ,  The Coca-Cola  Company ; Nwamaka Onyemelukwe,  External Communication Manager ,Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) ,Tomiwa Akande; Communications Manager , Coca-Cola Nigeria , Ifeyinwa  Ejindu;   Consumers Services Manager (NBC)  Oluwole Jayeoba; Internal Communications Manager Coca-cola Nigeria  ;Toni –Anne Uwaifo , during the  End of year Media Parley Organized by  The Coca-Cola  Company/ Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited held in Lagos on 17/12/2021 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5498 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Maiden edition of Nestle Nigeria media award held in Lagos

Gov Makinde meet with the Traditionals Rulers , others

Lords Worshippers Assembly Special Thanksgiving Service ,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers December 17 2021

1 of 105

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More