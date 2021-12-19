End of year Media Parley organised by Coca-Cola Company/ Nigerian Bottling Company in Lagos

L-r …Director Public affairs ,Communications and Sustainability , The Coca-Cola Company ; Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, External Communication Manager ,Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) ,Tomiwa Akande; Communications Manager , Coca-Cola Nigeria , Ifeyinwa Ejindu; Consumers Services Manager (NBC) Oluwole Jayeoba; Internal Communications Manager Coca-cola Nigeria ;Toni –Anne Uwaifo , during the End of year Media Parley Organized by The Coca-Cola Company/ Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited held in Lagos on 17/12/2021 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .