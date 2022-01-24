Champion Newspapers Limited
End of the Year Party , Grand Reception for AIG Hakeem Odumosu organised by the Lagos State Police Command held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Deputy Commissioner of Police   (DCP) Gbolaham Olugbemi;  immediate past commissioner of Police Lagos State;  Assistant inspector General of Police (AIG)  Hakeem Odumosu.  His wife Aihajia  Nafisat Odumosu, during the End of Year Party and Grand Reception For AIG Hakeem Odumosu  organised by the Lagos State Police Command  held  at POWA ikeja Lagos on 22/1/2022 ... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Principal partner Country Hill  Attorneys & Solicitors ,Michael Enyinnaya ; CSP Raji Gainyu; and  immediate past commissioner of Police Lagos State; AIG Hakeem Odumosu.

L-r… CEO  Trainers Limited . Dr (Mrs.) Ajoke Ogunsan   her husband Board Member  Lagos State Security trust Fund  (LSSTF) Dr Ayodele Ogunsan ; immediate past commissioner of Police Lagos State; AIG Hakeem Odumosu.  His wife Alhajia  Nafisat Odumosu.

L-r …DSP Adegoke Fayoade; Lagos Journalist  Joe Omokaro; AIG Hakeem Odumosu. Deputy Commissioner of Police   (DCP)  Bassey Ewah; DCP Abba  Kyari ;DCP Ahmed Kontagora .

L-r…Channels TV (controller news )   Chief Ambrose Okoh ; Business Woman ,Oyindamola Honey Ogundeyi; Chairman NPA-Spidel .Dr Monday Onyekachi  Ubani .

L-r …AIG Hakeem Odumosu ,with Permanent Secretary Ministry of Special Duties and intergovernmental relations Lagos State . Dr Omobolaji Gaji.

Lagos State  police Spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi  with DSP Stephen Kuti.

L-r…Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps  (NSCDC)  Lagos State Command ,Eweka  Edenabu Okoro; Principal partner Country Hill  Attorneys & Solicitors  Michael Enyinnaya ; Lagos Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps  (FRSC)  Olusegun  Ogungbemide .

L-r…Publisher African Times Magazine Mazi Sidney Nwachukwu;  Nigerian Singer Korede Bello ; AIG Hakeem Odumosu ,his wife Aihajia  Nafisat.

AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Aihajia  Nafisat (both middle)  cutting the Cake , with other guests  during End of the Year Party and Grand Reception For AIG Hakeem Odumosu   organised by the Lagos State Police Command  held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

