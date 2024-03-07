End killings in Benue State now, Senate charges Service Chiefs

.Family of 7, 33 others shot dead

. As Army, Navy kill five IPOB fighters in Imo

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary ordered the service chiefs in the country to end the unending killings in Benue communities and surroundings.

This is as the upper chamber has mandated the leadership of the National Assembly to pay a visit to President Bola Tinubu and discuss the security situation with a summarised committee reports recommendations on security by the 8,9 and 10th Assembly aimed at ending the lingering insecurity in the country.

According to the Senate, the service chiefs including the Inspector General of Police, and other Security Agencies to as a matter of urgency deployed security personnel to address the continuing and ongoing attacks in Benue communities by armed terrorists parading themselves as headsmen.

Specifically, the Senate urged the security agencies to beam its searchlights in Kwande, Ukum, Kastina Ala local governments areas with a view of flushing out the terrorists and restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

This followed a motion sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Memga Udende (Benue North East), stating that no fewer than 50 persons have been killed in fresh attacks on several communities in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State by terrorist parading as herdsmen.

He said some of the communities were attacked as recently as yesterday 5th March, 2024 including Tyuluv, Borikyo, Kundav, Ugbaam, Uyam, Udedeku, Yaaiwa, Nyihemba, Tomatar, Menakwagh, Yiase and Agura all in the Benue North East Senatorial district of Benue State.

Udende said villagers and communities now find themselves targeted on a daily basis by heavily armed terrorist herdsmen, and the toll continues to be staggering as they bear the brunt, with reports of marauders butchering several villagers, leaving many homes completely burnt down and numerous residents still missing while the perpetrators remain elusive and have not been apprehended.

“This pathetic situation and development has inflicted untold hardship on women, children and the elderly, who are trekking long distances in search of a safe haven and awaiting the intervention of security operatives.

He said in addition to the loss of lives and property, the killings have already impacted negatively on the economic lives of the people and the resultant effect of shortage of farm produce, which is the reasons behind astronomical rise in the prices of agricultural produce and inflation in the country.

“Further concerned that despite the public outcry and previous resolutions of the National Assembly as regards the criminal activities of these terrorist parading as herdsmen, there seems to be no visible action on the part of government to curtail, abate or totally stop the criminal activities of these criminal elements;

“Convinced that the utmost concern of and the purpose of government is the security and safety of lives and properties in line with Section 14 (2) b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and there is need to act urgently,” Udende said before the Senate resolved to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with all the resolutions on the motion The Senate mandate the leadership of the National Assembly to pay a visit to President Bola Tinubu and discuss the security situation with a summarised committee reports recommendations on security by the 8,9 and 10th Assembly to order ending the continued killings of farmers by armed herdsmen in Benue North East and Nigeria at large.

The Senate also resolved to convey a condolence to the people of Benue North East Senatorial District, through a delegation to the Governor of Benue State to find out his efforts on the challenges.

The Senate further commended Emmanuel Memga Udende for his swift response to bringing the matter of the killings to the senate.

Army, Navy kill five IPOB fighters in Imo

Personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy have killed five fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra during a gun battle that occurred at Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The encounter with IPOB’s fighters is coming a few days after a fierce gun duel between the troops and IPOB fighters occurred in the Orsu LG of the state.

The troops killed an IPOB fighter in the operation and recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices, one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, among others from their hideouts.

As contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday, the troops, during the combined operations, recovered one AK-47 rifle and two pump-action Semi-automatic rifles, among others.

The statement read, “In a successful raid operation conducted into identified IPOB/ESN camps on Tuesday 5 March 2024, combined Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy troops have neutralised five armed fighters in a firefight that ensued at Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

“On overpowering the Armed separatists’ resistance with overwhelming firepower, the gallant troops recovered a significant cache of dangerous weapons including one AK-47 rifle, 2 Pump-action Semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, 2 magazines, and 3 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. The troops also recovered 2 motorbikes, 2 mobile handsets, and a Camouflage jungle hat.”

Onyema also said that 15 kidnapped victims in counter-insurgency operations conducted in the North West were rescued.

“In another operation same day, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in North West Nigeria successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The vigilant troops responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, overpowering and compelling them to abandon their victims, as they scampered into the forest. All abductees were rescued unharmed.”