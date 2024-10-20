End judicial rascality, Bode George tells CJN

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to urgently stop judicial rascality to save the country’s democracy.

The Atona Oodua of Yorubaland made the call in a personal letter he addressed to the CJN.

He advised the CJN to call for a meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to be attended by judges, from states and federal to address the anomaly.

The letter read in part, “Let me congratulate you on your confirmation by the Senate and your swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“As the Number One Judicial Officer in the world’s most populous black nation, a bonafide Lagosian and a jurist from a family of legal luminaries, I strongly believe that the judiciary will benefit from your wealth of knowledge. I am also convinced that with you at the helm of affairs of the third arm of government in Nigeria, the Judiciary will now take its rightful position, just like we witnessed from the 1950s to 1980s.

“CJN, it will be an understatement for me to tell you that today, and 25 years since the military left the polity for the political class, what is oozing out of the third estate of the realm is becoming offensive to millions of Nigerians, in and outside the country.

“Judgements from some judicial officers are becoming embarrassing to patriotic Nigerians and if care is not taken, may derail this democracy.

“Judicial rascality has now become the order of the day, especially coming from courts of coordinate jurisdictions. We now have a situation in which a court, which is thousands of miles away from a theatre of partisan conflict, will give a confusing order and Nigerians will just be wondering what exactly was going on.

“Obviously, an appellate court can override the decision of a lower court but I strongly believe that a High Court, federal or state, cannot give a counter order on a case in which it has no jurisdiction against another High Court. Anything short of this will lead to judicial anarchy.

“This is the time for you to urgently call a meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to be attended by judges, from states and federal, to address this anomaly because there are many conflicting judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdiction these days.

“Nigerians no longer respect judgements from some judicial officers and you see them boldly analysing the faux pas of these judgements on national televisions. Enough is enough.”