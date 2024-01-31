END Fund, IHS Nigeria to combat neglected tropical diseases in Nigeria

The END Fund and IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, have announced a renewed commitment to support the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

IHS Nigeria’s financial contribution will support the delivery of life-changing treatments to individuals affected by Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, and Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis, to reduce suffering, disability, and poor health.

This contribution will help further the END Fund’s long-term goal of improving the quality of life of over 500,000 Nigerians.

NTDs are a group of debilitating and often overlooked diseases that disproportionately affect vulnerable communities. These diseases can lead to blindness, disfigurement, chronic pain, and long-term disability, trapping individuals and communities in a cycle of poverty and suffering. According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, over 168 million Nigerians need treatment for one or more NTDs.

IHS Nigeria’s financial contribution will directly support the END Fund’s efforts to provide crucial treatments, such as medication and preventive measures, to those at risk or currently suffering from NTDs. By investing in these treatments, IHS Nigeria is helping to break the cycle of disease and poverty, leading to healthier communities and improved quality of life for affected individuals.

The CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, commented: “IHS Nigeria’s financial contribution to the END Fund reflects our long-term commitment to improving the well-being of communities across Nigeria. We are proud to continue partnering with the END Fund, and together we hope to help bring an end to neglected tropical diseases and create brighter futures for those affected.”

END Fund, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Sustainability, Oyetola Oduyemi, remarked: “We are incredibly grateful for IHS Nigeria’s donation. This support will enable us to reach more communities, provide critical treatments, and work toward our goal of ending neglected tropical diseases as a public health challenge. Together, we can transform the lives of those suffering from these debilitating diseases.”

For a better society