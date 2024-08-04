End Bad Governance Protest: Police Brutality Mars Protest in Akwa Ibom.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A peaceful protest against bad governance in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, turned violent on Friday when police operatives tear-gassed protesters and a journalist at the Ibom Plaza, the designated epicenter of the protest.

The protesters, numbering over 15, had gathered for the second day of the “End Bad Governance” protest, displaying placards with various inscriptions such as “End bad governance in Nigeria”, “Reduce fuel price to N100”, and “End hunger in Akwa Ibom State”. They were chanting solidarity songs when the police suddenly opened tear gas canisters, dispersing them and causing chaos.

A journalist was directly targeted by the police and tear-gassed while interviewing the protesters. The incident sparked outrage and condemnation from witnesses, who described the police action as “uncivilized” and “rudely behavior”.

The protesters were eventually forced to move to the Unity Park, along Udoudoma Avenue, which had been designated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, as the only allowed protest area. The restriction was aimed at preventing the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums.

One of the protesters spoke before the police disruption, stating that they were protesting against the unbearable living conditions in Nigeria, including high fuel prices, hunger, and high cost of living. They demanded that the government take action to address these issues, including reducing fuel prices to N100 and making a bag of rice affordable at N10,000.

The protest is a cry for help from Nigerians who are struggling to survive amidst economic hardship and bad governance. The police brutality only adds to the frustration and anger of the people.

The protesters, undeterred by the police action, continued their demonstration at the Unity Park, chanting slogans and demanding change. They called on the government to listen to their grievances and take concrete steps to address the suffering of the masses.

As the protest continued, more people joined in, swelling the numbers and showing solidarity with the cause. The atmosphere was tense, but the protesters remained peaceful, determined to make their voices heard.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for an end to police brutality and respect for the rights of citizens to peaceful protest. The government has yet to respond to the protesters’ demands, but the people remain resolute, determined to bring about change.

In a statement, the protesters said, “We will not be silenced or intimidated. We will continue to demand a better life for ourselves and our children. We will not rest until our voices are heard and our demands are met.”

The “End Bad Governance” protest is a wake-up call to the government to take responsibility for the welfare of its citizens. It is a reminder that the people will no longer tolerate corruption, mismanagement, and neglect. The protest may have been disrupted, but the movement will continue, fueled by the determination of Nigerians to create a better future.