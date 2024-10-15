Empowering women requires concerted efforts of govt, all citizens –Alawuba

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba on Tuesday said women empowerment should be the collective responsibility of government, individuals, civil society organizations, development partners, and the private sector-to come

together with a shared commitment to this cause.

He also said the UBA across 24 countries it operates has actively embraced the potential

and leadership of women, not just in words but in actions, adding that empowering women in Nigeria “is not just an ethical obligation -it is an economic imperative”.

According to him, a woman with access to resources, education, and

justice becomes a powerful force for change, lifting her family, her community, and her nation.

He spoke at The Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment,

Justice, Entertainment, and Fund Raising Programme/Project (EMPOWERHER) held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Stressing that when women thrive, societies

prosper, he said empowering women means equipping them with the tools to participate fully

in all sectors of society, from agriculture to technology, from leadership to entrepreneurship.

“It means ensuring they have access to healthcare, legal recourse, and educational opportunities. It means giving them a platform to make decisions and assert their rights”.

The UBA CEO further nited that the theme of the gathering “encapsulates this holistic approach to empowerment-supporting women through farming, ensuring their health, advocating for justice, and amplifying their voices in all aspects of life.

He therefore declared that the responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on government

alone but requires the concerted effort of every “one of us -individuals, Civil

Society Organizations, Development Partners, and the Private Sector-to come

together with a shared commitment to this cause”. Besides, he noted that the fundraising initiative “is

an opportunity for each of us to play a part in transforming the lives of women across Nigeria. By contributing to the EMPOWERHER programme, you are not

only investing in women but you are also investing in the future of Nigeria.

“When women are empowered, entire communities are lifted out of poverty. When women have access to education, healthcare, and justice, they become change agents for their families and society at large”.

Continuing he disclosed that “At United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA),we recognize that women are the driving force behind sustainable development, innovation, and economic growth.

“Across our 24 countries of presence, we have actively embraced the potential

and leadership of women, not just in words but in actions.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA),we recognize that women are the driving

force behind sustainable development, innovation, and economic growth.

Across our 24 countries of presence, we have actively embraced the potential

and leadership of women, not just in words but in actions.

“With close to 50%

female representation on our Board, 40% of Senior Management roles held by

men and an impressive 59% of our Graduate Management Trainees being female, we are truly leading the charge for gender equality in the corporate world.

“Beyond leadership and representation, through exclusive SME loan products tailored for women-led and women-owned businesses, we have ensured that

78% of our Working Capital Loans are empowering these women-led and

women-owned enterprises.

“This unwavering commitment underlines our role as a foremost pan-African Global Banking Group dedicated to advancing women’s empowerment and fufilling the promise of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5, that is achieving Gender Equality and empowering all women and girls”.

He said, “It is with deep honour and a sense of responsibility that I stand before you to

deliver these opening remarks at this ground breaking event-the Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment, and Fund Raising Programme, with the theme: “Farming to Feed the Nation,

Empowerment to Give Women Voices, Justice for Crimes to Have

Consequences via Mobile Court.”

“Today’s event, tagged EMPOWERHER, is a

beacon of hope and a call to action for the holistic empowerment of women

across Nigeria.

“At this juncture, I would like to pay due recognition to the remarkable efforts

of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose leadership

continues to support the advancement of gender equality and the

empowerment of women as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s national development.

“We have seen the prioritization of inclusive policies that address the needs of women in every sector, from Agriculture to Healthcare and Justice.

“Let us also celebrate Her Excellency, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her passionate advocacy and her drive toward improving the social, economic, and political standing of women in Nigeria.

“Her dedication to causes that uplift women and children through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Initiative has laid a strong foundation for women’s empowerment in all spheres of life.

“Special recognition must go to Honourable(Barr.) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye,

the Minister of Women Affairs, whose leadership and unwavering commitment to addressing the issues of gender inequality, women’s empowerment, and

the protection of vulnerable groups, especially women and children, has

been inspiring.

“Her hands-on approach to tackling the barriers faced by Nigerian women -whether in accessing economic opportunities, healthcare, education, or justice -has helped push the agenda for gender equality forward.

“Today’s theme, “Farming to Feed the Nation, Empowerment to Give Women Voices, and Justice for Crimes to Have Consequences via Mobile Court,” captures the essence of the multifaceted issues confronting women in Nigeria and the need for a comprehensive response.

“Women are the backbone of Agriculture in Nigeria, contributing over 70% of

the labour force in this sector.Yet, despite their indispensable role in feeding the nation, many women farmers remain under-resourced and lack access to financing, land, and technology. “Empowering women in Agriculture is not only

a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, women make up 49.3% of

Nigeria’s population, and an estimated 70% of women in rural areas are

engaged in Agriculture.

Closing this gap is critical for boosting food security,

reducing poverty, and driving inclusive growth.

“Why must we empower women? Because when women thrive, societies

prosper. The United Nations has consistently emphasized that gender equality and women’s empowerment are at the heart of sustainable development.

“Studies show that if we close the gender gap in the workforce, global GDP

could increase by as much as $12 trillion by 2025.

“Here in Nigeria, empowering women is not just an ethical obligation-it is an economic imperative. “This fundraising initiative is an opportunity for each of us to play a part in transforming the lives of women across Nigeria. By contributing to the EMPOWERHER programme, you are not

only investing in women but you are also investing in the future of Nigeria.

When women are empowered, entire communities are lifted out of poverty.

When women have access to education, healthcare, and justice, they

become change agents for their families and society at large.

“Studies show

that when women control resources, they reinvest 90% of their income in their

families, compared to 30-40% for men. Imagine the ripple effect that our

collective efforts can create!

“Therefore, I make a passionate call to well meaning individuals and corporate organizations: let us join hands to support this noble cause.

“Your contributions

-whether in the form of cash donations, materials, or the provision of services

and empowerment tools-will go a long way in transforming the lives of

women and, by extension, their families, communities, and our nation as a whole.

“As we embark on this journey of transformation through EMPOWERHER, I

encourage each of us to remember that empowering women is notj ust about charity, but about justice, equality, and the shared prosperity of our nation.

“I would like to conclude with a quote by Malala Yousafzai (Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer, and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of 17) that truly encapsulates the essence of today’s gathering: “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

Let us ensure that no woman is left behind, and together, let us buid a Nigeria where women are empowered, voices are heard, and justice prevails”.