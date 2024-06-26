Empowering Widows, Crucial for Harmonious Society- Dr.Jumai Ahmadu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Helpline Social Support Initiative has lauded the importance of empowering widows in promoting peace and democracy worldwide.

The President, Dr Jumai Ahmadu stated this in a Skills Exhibition and Charity Sales event organized by the Initiative to celebrate the 2024 International Widows Day in Abuja.

Represented by the Project Manager, Arome Onoja, Dr. Ahmadu said the event showcased the talents and creativity of widows, acknowledging their role in fostering harmony and inclusivity in society.

With the theme, “Widows for Peace through Democracy,” aimed to promote inclusivity, diversity, and gender equality, recognizing the valuable contributions widows make to society.

“The theme of this year’s International Widows Day, “Widows for Peace through Democracy,” holds significant importance in our mission at the Helpline Social Support Initiative. We firmly believe that peace and democracy are essential pillars for the empowerment and well-being of widows around the world”

The event showcased the talents and creativity of widows, acknowledging their role in fostering harmony and inclusivity in society.

The President noted that the initiative’s commitment to providing resources and support to widows aims to promote gender equality, peace, democracy, and social justice.

” Today, as we showcase the skills and creativity of widows, let us not only admire their craftsmanship but also recognize the crucial role they play in promoting peace and democracy within their communities.

“Widows have a unique perspective and a powerful voice that can contribute to fostering harmony, understanding, and inclusivity in society”

“We are here to celebrate the strength and resilience of widows who, despite facing immense challenges and grief, have emerged as beacons of hope and agents of positive change. Their stories inspire us to strive for a more just, equitable, and peaceful world for all”. She said.

Dr. Ahmadu noted that the event featured a charity sales segment, where attendees could purchase products made by the widows, supporting their economic independence and empowerment.

She commended the participating widows for their strength and determination, urging everyone to support them by spreading awareness about their skills and advocating for their rights.

One of the beneficiaries from Gwagwalada area council, Hajara Muhammad said,”since I came to this Helpline Foundation I have been able to use these skills to train my children in school and also train other women in sewing clothes. I thank Dr Jumai Ahmadu for this initiative that helps us sustain our children after the demise of our husband.

” Before I joined this Helpline I had nothing doing but since I joined, Dr Jumai empowered me, she got me treads which I used to weave and use it to train my children and from there I’m able to feed my children, pay their school fees and take care of their needs.”

Another widow, Kande Malam a widow from area 1 while appreciating the foundation said, “Dr Jumai gave us money which we used to start this beniseed snack business. We started with small measure of beni-seed but now even if you look at our stand, you will see how large we have become. We have diversified into production of duvet, liquid soap, air freshener, Garri, and so many other things.

“We thank God for Dr Jumai for upholding widows, not only in Abuja, but up to Niger state, Nasarawa and even Kaduna state. We thank God for Jumai. May God continue to bless her with good health and longlife.

She called for more support from government and well meaning Nigerians to come up with initiatives that would encourage widows.

“For instance, most of us don’t have shops so we need to carry our business from office to office and house to house because we don’t have shops. It will be nice if government can create support groups for widows of support NGOs like Helpline Foundation for the Needy, so they can extend such gestures to us.”

The Skills Exhibition and Charity Sales event was a resounding success, inspiring hope and positive change. It demonstrated the impact of empowering widows and promoting peace, democracy, and social justice.

The Helpline Social Support Initiative remains committed to supporting widows, fostering a more compassionate and just world for all.