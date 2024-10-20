Empowering Girls’ Voices – Moniepoint takes the Initiative on International Day of the Girl with book donations 

In celebration of the 2024 International Day of the Girl, Moniepoint Inc, a leading digital financial provider, has taken a remarkable step towards empowering young girls in Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s theme, “Girls’ vision for the future,” resonates deeply with the organization’s aim of fostering financial literacy, inclusion and self development among the youth.

Following from the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, on December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, with a view to help galvanize worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership and reach their full potential.

According to UNESCO, over 32 million girls in sub-Saharan Africa are out of school due to various factors, including economic hardship and cultural norms. Poverty not only denies girls their right to education but also exposes them to a myriad of risks. Despite these glaring challenges, education remains the most powerful tool for empowering girls and transforming their futures.

Moniepoint visited two notable institutions—the Ovie Brume Youth Foundation in Surulere and the Hope Floating School in Makoko—where over 100 girls received copies of the literary masterpiece, The Girl with the Louding Voice by Nigerian author Abi Daré. The initiative aimed to inspire and encourage these young girls to envision a future where their voices are heard and their dreams realized.

The beneficiary institutions are representative of Lagos’s vibrant and diverse community, from the bustling streets of Surulere to the unique stilted settlement of Makoko. The story of Adunni in The Girl with the Louding Voice serves as a canvas which resonates deeply with the theme of the International Day of the Girl Child. Adunni’s journey as a young girl fighting for her education and voice in a society that often silences girls mirrors the global struggle for girls’ empowerment. Her determination to pursue her dreams despite overwhelming obstacles reflects this day’s essence—powering girls’ dreams everywhere. It reminds us that when girls are allowed to learn and be heard, they can change not only their own lives but also their communities.

“We are happy to be partnering with Roving Height and our beneficiaries to bring this initiative which aligns perfectly with our CSR efforts to empower and uplift communities using education as a key plank. By providing access to such an impactful story written by an internationally renowned author, we not only encourage literacy but also inspire young girls to dream beyond their current circumstances. This initiative allows us to foster a culture of education and self-confidence, which is at the heart of our commitment to social responsibility. Through this collaboration, we can power the next generation’s dreams and create lasting change by nurturing a future where every girl can thrive,” said Didi Uwemakpan, VP, Corporate Affairs, Moniepoint Inc.

The beneficiaries, who also had the opportunity to engage with female engineers from Moniepoint, expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the transformative outreach initiative and appreciation for the literary gifts and their excitement to explore the world of The Girl with the Louding Voice.

This outreach comes at a time where pivotal studies have shown that there is a strong nexus between empowering girls, particularly in underserved communities, and the ability of a nation state to achieve long-term socio-economic progress.