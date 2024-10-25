Empowering Future Leaders: COL , NUC collaborate on graduate employability

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) collaborated on a pivotal meeting from October 24-27, 2024, to Support and strengthen Nigeria’s Higher Education Transformation

Jane-Frances Agbu, COL’s Higher Education Adviser, introduced COL, established in 1987 by the Commonwealth Heads of Government to widen access to learning through distance education and technology. With 56 member countries, including 21 in Africa, COL focuses on three pathways:

The first, she said is building national resilience for Open and Distance Learning (ODL),

strengthening institutions’ ODL systems and improving lives and livelihoods through access to learning resources.

The meeting addressed graduate employability, a pressing concern globally, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa with its youthful population.

Agbu emphasized the need for higher education stakeholders to ensure learners are “fit for purpose” in the evolving work environment.

“Companies require employees who can adapt to emerging challenges,” Agbu noted, citing the importance of connecting quality assurance and employability for a future-ready workforce.

The gathering aimed to explore strategies for enhancing graduate employability, bridging skill gaps, and fostering collaboration among higher education institutions.

She further stated that Higher education stakeholders must prioritize employability, ensuring learners acquire skills for the modern work environment.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2