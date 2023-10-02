Empowering Dreams: CM Petas Global Ltd. Launches TRIPLE WIRE, A Transformative Raffle Draw Programme

CM Petas Global Ltd., a trailblazing name in the Nigerian real estate sector, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Raffle Draw Programme, aimed at providing an unparalleled opportunity for Nigerians to own a landed property. This initiative is set to revolutionize the real estate landscape by making affordable property ownership a reality for individuals from all walks of life.

In a nation where access to affordable housing remains a challenge for many, CM Petas Global Ltd. has taken a bold step towards addressing this issue head-on. With a vision to create widespread positive impact, the Triple WireRaffle Draw Programme has been meticulously designed to offer an equal chance to both those who can afford to buy a land and those who cannot.

CM Petas Global Ltd. has teamed up with notable multinational organizations like MTN Nigeria, African Content Media, I-Cell, and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to ensure the success and credibility of this groundbreaking initiative. These strategic partnerships underscore the shared commitment towards transforming lives and making homeownership accessible to every Nigerian.

To play send TIPA or Sub TIPA to 5776 (For MTN users only) Participants in the Raffle Draw Programme can choose from three ticket categories: 300 Naira, 500 Naira, or 1000 Naira, unlocking the potential to win a landed property worth significantly more than the ticket price. The entire process is closely supervised by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, ensuring the utmost transparency and fairness.

A core pillar of CM Petas Global Ltd.’s philosophy is social responsibility. A portion of the proceeds from the Triple Wire Raffle Draw Programme will be dedicated to community development initiatives, supporting projects that create a lasting positive impact and uplift the communities the company serves.

The Raffle Draw Programme is set to run for a duration of 3 months, offering ample time for individuals to secure their chances. This initiative speaks to CM Petas Global Ltd.’s commitment to creating a brighter future, where property ownership is not just a privilege, but a possibility for all.

CM Petas Global Ltd. invites Nigerians from all corners of the country to participate in the Triple Wire Raffle Draw Programme and be part of a transformative journey towards homeownership. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of the nation’s land, and every ticket purchased contributes to a collective dream of building a better tomorrow.