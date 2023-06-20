Emmanuel Fadipe-the humanitarian icon of all time

Again, the highly spoken about CEO of Emmanuel Fadipe Foundation won a prestigious award as the young Humanitarian personality of the year. The awardees and the nominees for different categories all attended the event and it was a delightful experience for everyone present as Emmanuel Fadipe won his award category as the Young Humanitarian Personality of the Year. After some of his milestones which were endless were read, the whole crowd applauded his achievements at a young age as he gently walked up to the stage to receive his award.

Popular Doctorate Researchers have made huge impacts which have been felt all over Europe and other continents in the world of academics, leadership, philanthropy, etc. The introvert who traveled down to Nigeria to grace the occasion humbly appreciated the Almighty God for his infinite Mercies and acknowledged the efforts of his parents which are pivotal in his success stories so far. He urged everyone to give their best towards the course of humanity which he considered; the primary reason for our existence as humans.

A lot needs to be done in Africa and the foundation will ensure the world is beautified with a colourful cloud of humanity. Only God can make every dream come to reality and as a foundation, we are solely dependent on him to make our dreams achievable. He added.

After all is said and done, it is important for us to know that we will die in a state that is helpless like the day of our birth. While we stay helpless in our graves, the only joy we can have up above is dependent on if truly we ensured we didn’t leave our world in a hopeless state while alive. He concluded.

Different projects have been carried out by the foundation and the passion displayed by

the foundation on a daily basis indicates that the future of Africa is bright.

Emmanuel Fadipe who hasn’t openly revealed the upcoming project of the foundation is optimistic that before the end of the year, a great project will again be launched by the foundation and it will bring joy to all and sundry.

For a better society

