Emirate tussle: Kano debunks reports of violent protests

The Kano State Government has debunked reports by some sections of the media that there were widespread violent protests in some parts of the state following the recent abrogation of the four emirates and reinstatement of Muhammadu Sunusi II as the Emir of Kano.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye, on Monday.

Dantiye said the reports were misrepresented.

“The Kano State Government noted with grave concern the reports by some section of the media on the grossly exaggerated and misrepresented alleged violent protests in some parts of the state regarding the recent abrogation of the four emirates and reinstatement of His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

“Given the current tense situation in the state, the need to allay the fears of the public following the reports, reassure them of government commitment to ensuring the protection of their lives and properties and set the record straight, has become necessary to clarify the inaccuracies in the media reports and present the true situation on the ground,” he said.

He said contrary to media reports, there have been no widespread violent protests in the state.

He said, “While the government is aware of isolated incidents in a few areas by a handful of small children and hired miscreants and thugs, these do not in any way reflect the overall situation.

“Those hired unpatriotic individuals were only aiming to destabilise the state for the personal gain and selfish interests of their paymasters. The great majority of Kano state citizens have shown remarkable restraints and understanding of the sincere action of the state government.

“It also behoves to reiterate that the decision by the administration of Alhaji Abba Yusuf to legally abrogate the emirates and reinstate the 14th Emir of Kano State was made after careful consideration of the best interests of the state. The move has been welcomed by a significant portion of the populace who understands and cherishes the long-term benefits of a unified emirate structure.”

He noted that some political actors are manipulating the situation to create chaos and unrest, adding that these elements are using the media to spread false narratives and incite public disorder.

“Their actions and those of their agents are not representative of the genuine feelings of the citizens of Kano State but are instead driven by selfish ulterior motives,” Dantiye said.

He maintained that the administration of the state Governor Yusuf remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state.

He stressed that the government will not renege in its responsibility to take all measures to ensure that law and order are upheld and the rights of the citizens are protected.

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the sensational and grossly exaggerated media reports and support the efforts of the government to create a more cohesive and unified state.

“Kano State Government under the leadership of Abba Yusuf remains committed to the progress and development of the state and calls on all citizens to join hands in this regard,” the statement added.

On Sunday, some supporters of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, were seen on the streets in Kano, calling for his reinstatement and demanding that Governor Abba Yusuf comply with a recent court order.

As the situation in Kano remained fluid, the reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, stepped out of the main palace in the city to a warm reception from the people.