Emefiele weeps in court as FG’s arraignment on 20 count fresh charges suffer hitch

His was the sight of a completely broken man who could not contain his emotions in court on Thursday and wept profusely.

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, wept in Court on Thursday after the High court of the Federal Capital Territory adjourned his arraignment to August 23, 2023.

The case was stalled due to the absence of another defendant, Sa’adatu Yaro, in a corruption and conspiracy case brought against them by the Federal government.

Emefiele was seen weeping after the adjournment, while being consoled by some of his lawyers.

Emefiele, Yaro and a firm, known as April 1616 Investment Ltd, were accused of engaging in conspiracy and procurement fraud, among others.

He is also accused of conferring corrupt advantages on his associates, including Yaro, said to be a Director in April 1616 to the tune of N6.9 billion.

The accused were taken before the vacation judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Emefiele was brought to court by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Immediately after the proceedings, Emefiele was returned to operatives of the Department of the State Services (DSS) who brought him to court under heavy security.

When Emefiele was first arraigned in Lagos on charges of illegal possession of firearm, he looked emaciated and frail and came to court holding a bible.

He was also held tightly by a woman who led him into the courtroom.

A source at the Abuja Court told our reporter on Thursday: “The man is a broken man. They have humiliated him so much and his so-called friends have abandoned him.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing that Emefiele did that was not at the behest of former president Muhammadu Buhari. Now, he has been abandoned to his fate. It is a tragedy. Nigeria is not worth dying for.”

After appearing before a High Court in Lagos today, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was flown to Abuja to be arraigned for another offence – a N6.9 billion fraud.

But everyone was shocked to find the former powerful CBN governor weeping after the Abuja Court adjourned his arraignment to August 23, 2023.