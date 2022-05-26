Emefiele not sacked -CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the online media reports purporting the sacking of the bank’s governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is untrue.

Head of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Osita Nwanisiobi, made the rebuttal on Wednesday in Abuja when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

Emefiele is currently out of the country on official assignment.

Emefiele has been under public scrutiny since he declared interest to run for the presidency at the oncoming 2023 general elections.