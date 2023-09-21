Emefiele initiated naira redesign to curb electoral malpractice, insecurity – Femi Adesina….Says Nigerians are missing Buhari already

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. has said that the ex-Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, initiated the idea of the new naira notes.

According to him, the naira redesign policy was aimed at conducting a credible election in the country as well as decrease the rate of kidnap, noting that the policy was not bad in its entirety.

Adesina spoke during a media parley organised by Association of veteran journalists in Osun held at the NUJ press centre in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He explained that Emefiele sold the idea of the new naira notes to Buhari and defended it with facts after which it was approved.

“During the naira redesign policy that caused money scarcity, kidnappers were out of business. APC Chairman and Secretary in Kano State were kidnapped, when the kidnappers saw that nobody was calling them for ransom, they left them.

“Have you seen where a sitting Governor lose an election? It is because of the cashless policy. Do you know that about nine former Governors lost senatorial seats in the last election? We have a cleaner election in Nigeria due to the policy.

“There was a day my cooking gas finished while I was cooking and had no money to buy because there was cash scarcity; I had to borrow from someone to finish my cooking. The cash scarcity affected everyone including those of us that were at the Presidential Villa as at that time”, Buhari’s aide said.

On the accusation that the previous administration disobeyed several court orders especially the new naira note ruling, Adesina stated that Buhari obeyed Supreme Court orders concerning the redesign policy.

Describing the personality of his principal, he said, “Mr. PMB is a man who is systematic and orderly in doing things, adding that many people are already missing him.”

