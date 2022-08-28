Emefiele calls for diversification to non-oil sectors

………Says healthcare intervention reducing medical tourism

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

As the global economy is facing severe shocks, propelled by the Covid 19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that there is an urgent need for a conscientious effort to diversify to other non-oil sectors.

CBN also said that the quest for building a more sophisticated economy anchored on agriculture, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and industrial and manufacturing concerns have become the major component of its monetary policy.

In his keynote address at the 33rd Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors in Lagos, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele maintained that Nigeria has largely depended on the oil sector for revenue generation over the past four decades and the sustained decline in crude oil production has continued to negatively undermine the performance of the economy.

The event which held simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja Saturday was themed “Policy Options for Economic Diversification: Thinking Outside the Crude Oil-Box,”

Emefiele said, with the population growing by over 3 per cent per annum over the past seven years, against a less than steady growth in output since 2019, expanding the production and industrial capacity of the economy must be given special attention to ensure overall macroeconomic stability.

According to him, CBN is leading the drive towards diversifying the nation’s economy away from oil through its numerous interventions, adding that it is important that we work to create an economy that will enable us to feed ourselves, create jobs for our teeming youths and improve the standard of living of our people.

He said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria, under my leadership, has taken major leaps to diversify the economy away from a largely oil-based economy through our numerous interventions. We have supported non-oil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, education, power and aviation, and other allied economic value chains.

You may recall that our flagship Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) which heralded the recent rice revolution in Nigeria has changed the long-standing dependence on imported rice as the country is not only depending on domestic production, but we have now become a rice exporting country.

“The Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) is a major special purpose vehicle to support commercial farmers in the country in different value chains including oil palm, cotton, cocoa, among others. Our continued support to the manufacturing sector and MSMEs have been yielding great results as the implementation of 44 items not valid for FX for imports has revealed.

“Let me take this medium to inform you once again that our intervention in the health sector, for example, has begun to reduce the health care tourism being sought outside the country which is helping to conserve our foreign exchange and improve our well-being. Furthermore, the new 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), which is targeted at harnessing our local raw materials to increase our domestic production, as well as exports through our deliberate credit and other supports, will soon begin to yield quality results,” he said.

Speaking further, Emefiele said the RT200 FX initiative designed to take advantage of the large domestic production to other regional markets is targeted to increase foreign exchange inflows to the economy and support exchange rate stability.

He maintained that the ongoing work at the Dangote Refinery, when fully completed, will stop fuel importation just as we witnessed in the cement, sugar, and fertilizer market.

Whilst celebrating the successes achieved following the launch of the eNaira and the global recognition of the great job on-going by the CBN, Emefiele however, noted that it must be acknowledged that the journey ahead requires cutting-edge innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to achieve the set-out objectives of economic diversification.

“Consequently, out-of-the-box solutions would be the ones that drive financial inclusion, SME growth, and the creation of start-ups; facilitate cross-border trades and transfers as well as international remittances and FX exchanges; ensure effective implementation of welfare-inclined government programs; and enhance efficiency in the interbank market,” Emefiele said.