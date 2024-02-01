Embrace regional integration, Oyo govt urges Southwest SSG’s Forum

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal has charged the forum of Secretaries to the State Governments to work together for the growth and development of the Southwest states.

He stated this during a one day workshop facilitated by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission with the Theme: “Defining the Path in Delivering Government Agenda. The Role of SSG”, held at Citron Hotel, Onireke, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor further called on the secretaries to the state governments to embrace regional integration irrespective of their political parties to foster more development in the region.

Barrister Lawal admonished the participants to be resourceful and add value to the administration of their various states for accelerated development in the Southwest.

He said Professor Olanike Adeyemo has made lots of fundamental reforms as she came on board as the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, hinting that, the SSG makes the office so visible and pronounced.

He said “Southwest Governors put heads together to create Amotekun because of the security challenges that are bedeviling the region, it was the only the two states that embraced the creation of the security out fit that is Oyo and Ondo States”.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo said the meeting affords her colleagues the opportunity to provide the support required to drive regional integration which according to her is one the forefront mandate of the DAWN Commission.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government said for the 3rd consecutive year, Oyo State has continued to excel in ICT innovation and implementation at the 11th general meeting of the

National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital economy (NCCIDE) where the Oyo State secured the positions in three categories: as “Best State in Human Capital Development, Best State in the E-government and second runner-up in Digital Technology Infrastructure.

Responding, the Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Dr. Seye Oleleye appreciated the State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde for his support and Cooperation for the projects and programmes of the DAWN Commission