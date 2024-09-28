Embrace digital technology, Glo urges private schools in  Oyo 

Technology giant, Globacom, has called on higher institutions in Oyo State to adopt digital solutions in order to improve productivity, security, and operational efficiency.

Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman, made this statement on Thursday during a meeting with the leadership of Oyo State’s private tertiary institutions.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Waheed Adelabu, presided over the meeting. His ministry had organized a similar gathering with officials of the state’s government-owned higher education institutions in August.

Globacom’s Enterprise Business Head for the West Region, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, expressed the preparedness of Globacom to collaborate with educational institutions in areas like smart learning, e-governance, security surveillance, data vending, sponsored data, connected services, and closed user group serialized numbers.

“These solutions will enhance administrative effectiveness, service delivery, and ease of internet connectivity, among other areas of possible collaboration”, he said.

Mr. Odejobi disclosed that in addition to other offerings, the company’s educational solutions were essential to ensuring that the Internet of Things was made available to schools to instill user-friendly interface, personalized learning paths, interactive content, thorough reporting, and analytics.

The Commissioner, in his opening remarks, commended Globacom for continuously supporting the ministry of education and its goals for the state’s schools. He expressed the hope that the ministry’s efforts to establish best practices in education throughout the state will be supported by Glo’s digital services.