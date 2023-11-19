Electricity subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight –APC chieftain

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that the directive of President Bola Tinubu, halting the implementation of electricity tariff hike is commendable.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the directive was a true reflection that the president was sensitive to the plights of the masses.

It will be recalled that the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, had on Nov. 8 revealed that President Tinubu recently stopped the implementation of a hike in electricity tariff and insisted that subsidy be paid on power consumed nationwide.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that removing electricity subsidy, while Nigerians were still battling with effects of fuel subsidy removal would had been counter-productive.

He said the president’s decision on the electricity hike shows that he was in constant touch with the feelings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said that in the quarterly report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the federal government’s subsidy in the power sector hit N135.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, from the N36 billion it paid in the first quarter.

He said the NERC reports, also revealed that the N135.2 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2023, was an increase of N99.21 billion or 275 per cent compared to the previous quarter of N36 billion.

Oyintiloye noted that the NERC report disclosed that government is still subsiding the electricity for the masses.

He said removing the electricity subsidy which government was still paying to fill the gap between the reflective tariff cost and allowed trariff cost would had been another burden on the masses.

“Removing electricity subsidy at this time while Nigerians are still struggling with the effects of fuel subsidy removal will not had been the best.

“But because the president is a man who understands what people are presently going through in term of exchange rate, galloping inflations among others.

“And the president is working so hard to make Nigerians smile again, that is more reason he did not allow the hike to scale through”, he said.

Oyintiloye also commended the president for allowing a free and fair elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, adding that the results of the election shows that the president is a man of integrity.

He said people were allowed to vote peaceful for the candidate of their choice without any form of intimidation or harassment.

Oyintiloye, however, congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo for his re-election, his Bayelsa counter, Douye Diri, and the newly elected Kogi governor, Usman Ododo.

He said the elections of the three governors shows that Nigerians still have very strong believe in the neutrality of APC government.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, however, urged Nigerians to support the government in its “Renewed Hope Agenda”, adding the country will rise above its current challenges very soon.