Electricity back in Jos hours after nationwide blackout

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Jos, the capital city of Plateau State has witnessed the resumption of power supply following the nationwide blackout witnessed as a result of National grid collapse.

Recall on 6th July, 2024 afternoon, national grid collapsed which led to power outage nationwide. A situation that brought a huge setback to the Nigerian economy.

Daily Champion Newspaper who monitored the situation in Jos, reports that electricity consumers had course to smile as power supply resumed Saturday about 10:30pm in the night, hours after the nationwide blackout.

But despite massive electricity distribution, some citizens continued expressing dismay over their inability to benefit from such services.

It was gathered that, those consumers which falls under Band A and B category, most especially at the central business district of Jos and Bukuru metropolis and surrounding environments benefited more than those in hinterlands.

Findings revealed that most communities and local governments in Plateau, particularly the southern zone is not yet connected to national grid, making it very difficult for the dwellers of those areas to have access to electricity.

However, Pundits believe Plateau state government under Governor Caleb Mutfwang led administration can change the narrative by heeding to outcry of those communities and connect them to the national grid and improve their socioeconomic well-being and development of Plateau.