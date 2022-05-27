Electoral Act: Suspense as Supreme Court reserves judgment

In a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to overturn Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Supreme Court has reserved judgement.

After lawyers for the parties submitted their final submissions on Thursday, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, announced the reservation of judgement.

When the judgement is ready, the parties will be notified of the delivery date, according to Justice Mohammed.

Buhari and Malami claim that the Constitution establishes qualifications and disqualifications for the offices of President and Vice President, Governor and Deputy Governor, Senate and House of Representatives, House of Assembly, Ministers, Commissioners, and Special Advisers in the suit SC/CV/504/2022.

They are seeking an order declaring Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, unconstitutional, illegal, null and void, and made in excess of the defendant’s legislative powers as enshrined in Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution, by applying the blue pencil rule.