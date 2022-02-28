Electoral Act good for credible elections –INEC

.Buhari’s assent to Electoral Bill is landmark moment-Presidency

.Assent long overdue —Eddo

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja and COMFORT EKELEME, Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the signing of the amended electoral bill by the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner and chairman, information and voter education, says the new act “contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Okoye in a press statement issued on Friday added that: “The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the Commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest. “Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the Commission is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 26th February 2022. Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward will hold an “extraordinary meeting” on Saturday to decide on the timetable for the 2023 elections.”

Also on the Electoral Act, the Presidency on Sunday said assent to the Bill was a landmark moment for the Nation

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Sheu, the assent to the Electoral Act 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari after the back and forth on some controversial provisions underscores the perfect workings of a parliament and executive both driven by new energy to deliver CHANGE in a country where the people want to move in a different direction.

This of course runs parallel to that which we witnessed in the past when self interest overrode the nation’s and the fashioning of Electoral Acts.

More than anything else, this law underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, dignity of the citizens, opportunity and justice to all political participants whether they are voters or candidates.

This law furthers social empowerment and inclusion by limiting the influence of money on elections and raw power of incumbents to use to the disadvantage of opponents outside the political tent. It equally limits the thuggish practice of kingpins who scare voters and officials away, snatch ballot boxes to fill desired outcomes against the popular wish.

It is easy to forget that the election of 2015 was the first time in the history of Nigeria that power peacefully changed hands at the ballot box. It was the first time any party or candidate not from the incumbent PDP had won a nationwide contest since the re-establishment of democracy. This came despite the then administration pulling every lever of its sixteen-year incumbency to bend the electoral system to its advantage.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election by a 15 per cent and a 4 million vote margin in 2019 was therefore equally decisive: it was the first time a non-PDP administration had even been returned to office to a consecutive term.

The last two contests represent the levelling of the political playing-field between long-time incumbents and long-time opposition by sheer force of citizens’ determination for change. Nigerians voted so decisively for the President and the APC, and the margins so significant that the result could not be in doubt.

However, this is not a reason to ignore the fact there have been inadequacies in electoral law – and therefore electoral practice. No democratic system of elections is perfect: in every country that considers itself a democracy those laws must be subject to a continual process of improvement. Indeed, to stop being better is to stop being good.

The Electoral Act makes better and makes good on the circumstance in which every citizen casts their ballot. It ensures that the ballot is fair and free and that every vote cast is equal, respected, and counts.

For this to be so, the Act was drafted in concert with and through the collaborative consultation of civil society NGOs, labour unions, the media, and the Independent National Electoral Commission itself – and not merely by politicians with a vested interested in the rules under which they stand for public office.

It empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission by assuring their funding by law well in advance of the election season.

It addresses the unfortunate fact that some polling station results in the past have been declared under duress: now with the power to review any results announced under such circumstances enshrined in law, it makes the use of coercive behavior counterproductive.

The Act also addresses the misuse of appointed political office as a platform and source of resources from which to campaign for elected political office. In the coming days or weeks, the parliament and the executive should reach a common ground on the issue raised by the President at the point of signing the law, which is the requirement for appointed political office holders to first resign before being eligible to vote or stand for election in the primaries for elective offices.

These are crucial changes to the law which will benefit voters not parties, empower citizens not politicians, and strengthen our democracy as part of President Buhari’s legacy to our nation.

Also reacting to the assent to the Electoral Act, a presidential aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr. Folorunso Aremu Eddo, has said the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Buhari was long overdue.

This is even as he said that Nigerians should wait to see if it will be implemented or not circumvented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or even the politicians.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Mr. Eddo noted that if the law is implemented correctly, it would be a step in the right direction.

According to him, the most important factor in the 2023 elections is making the votes count.

“Any law that will facilitate that is a welcome development. It should enhance good governance,” he said.

After heightened anxieties over the fate of the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill, President, Buhari last week, signed the bill into law.

The President’s assent came 25 days after receiving the reworked bill from the National Assembly. The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the event, which took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja Friday.

In his address, Buhari said before signing the bill, he received inputs from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government, after careful and thorough reviews of the bill and its implications for democratic processes.

He said it was gratifying to note that the reworked bill came with a great deal of improvement from the previous one, which he vetoed.

“There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionise elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations. These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively.

“The bill would also improve and engender clarity, effectiveness, and transparency of the election process, as well as reduce to the barest minimum incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties.

“These commendable efforts are in line with our policy to bequeath posterity and landmark legal framework that paves the way for a credible and sound electoral process that we would all be proud of.”

The President stressed that the clause introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the Constitution, are resignation, withdrawal, or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of the practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election”, he added.