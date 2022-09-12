Electoral Act: Gbajabiamila makes new appointments

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has made some fresh appointments in his office for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the ninth House of Representatives. The appointments were made following the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022.

The new appointees, their portfolio and previous appointment are listed below

1. Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu Chief of Staff

2. Olufunmi Badmus Special Adviser – Special Duties/Deputy Chief of Staff.

3. Abdulrauf Modibbo -Special Assistant – Political (North-East)

4. Lamir Umar Ibrahim -Special Assistabt – Executive Relations Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe -Special Assistant-Political (South- East)

6. Barr. Bisi Irinoye – Special Assitant– Legislative Matters

7. Ibrahim Ladega – Special Assistant-Political (South West)

8. Jamila Muazu – Senior Legislative Assistant I

9. Barr. Obiageli Onu Senior Legislative Assistant II

10. Kunle Bello –Senior Legislative Assistant III

The Speaker through an official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff, “I have the pleasure to forward the name of Mr. Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu for appointment as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives for your information and necessary documentation.”

“Until his appointment, Mr. Olanrewaju-Smart was the Deputy Chief of Staff and had performed his duties admirably. The position became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji to seek elective office in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”, the Speaker said

The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Revised Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House of Representatives.

The new appointments according to a statement by his the Media Adviser to the Speaker Lanre Lasisi takes immediate effect.

