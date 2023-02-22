Elections: NLC warns against disruption of voting process

Obiora Ifoh and AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

As Nigerians are prepared to go to the poll on Saturday to elect the next president of the country and members of the upper chamber, the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the disruption of the electoral process by parties, politicians and their aids will not be acceptable to it or the generality of Nigerians who have invested their time and resources;

NAC also directed workers and all Nigerians to come out en mass to perform their civic duty by voting in the coming elections and by taking all necessary steps to safeguard their votes.

The NAC, in its inaugural meeting in Abuja equally deliberated on a number of issues including Labour issues and the State of the nation.

The statement of the meeting signed by the NLC president, Joseph Ajaero said: “In line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the NAC resolved to hold state council elections across the 36 states and FCT not later than March 7;

“The NAC resolved to hold the national commemoration of the 2023 May Day at Abuja;

“Furtherance to the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) to take all lawfully necessary actions to compel the Abia State Government to pay the over six months salary arrears/allowances of workers and unpaid pension benefits.

” The NAC resolved to direct all the affiliate unions to commence mobilisation for the action in Abia State at the end of the 14-day ultimatum given to the government which ends on Friday, February 24, 2023; General Elections.

“NAC called upon the security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters, observers, INEC officials and all those associated with conducting free, fair and credible elections across the country during the elections; NAC similarly urged INEC to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of voters;

“NAC said the Nigeria Labour Congress together with other dispassionate organisations or individuals can not afford to be indifferent or passive in the forthcoming elections and strongly warned those with sinister agenda to steer clear.

“NAC while noting that although the battle for the currency notes has since shifted to the Supreme Court nonetheless urged the Central Bank and Commercial Banks to take all steps necessary to ensure the availability of appropriate currency notes to the citizenry”

Meanwhile,Barely four days to the presidential election, the Director of Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Raji Babajide Fashola has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to respect a court order barring Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, from carrying out a contract to distribute election materials in Lagos.

Fashola who is also the minister of Works in a briefing with journalists in Abuja, Tuesday also asked INEC to publish the authentic and final list of voters in the coming elections.

Daily Champion had reported that Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, barred the INEC from engaging the services of Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, to distribute election materials in Lagos.

Aneke made the order following a suit instituted by the Labour Party against INEC, citing possible compromise if Oluomo’s organisation is made to distribute election materials. Oluomo is known to be a close associate of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But Fashola said, “I think that by now, from my own public service records, where I stand on rule of law is no longer a matter for debate. I have been a public servant for 21 years and it is not what I say now that matters or what I do. It is the consistency of my conduct. I see that some sections of the media have tried to suggest that I was inviting certain authority to act in defiance in the court order.

“For me, there is no choice between the rule of law and my life. My life really means nothing if it is not live with the rule of law, that is what protect all of us. So, anybody who is faced with an order of court, whether it be INEC, whether it be anybody is bound to comply. Whether you like the court order or not, if you don’t like the court order, the rule has been set down from centuries ago that you must go back to the same court to say I am challenging this order. The person to whom the order is made should simply comply. There is no choice, it is the rule of law or nothing.”

Fashola said that the big issue now is that with just a few hours to the elections, I think it is time for the regulatory body, INEC to publish the final list of voters accredited for the election.

“We are in the homestretch of the election and we think it is important now that INEC, the regulator to let us know – all the parties and the nation, to let us know how many people actually collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“I think it is very important for the credibility of the results and the credibility of the elections. We have been acquainted with how many people registered, but we don’t have the numbers of how many people collected PVCs and that is a very important ask.

“And I think I speak the minds of all the parties by saying. How many people collected PVCs, the breakdown of the PVCs collection per state and per local government and to every unit of electoral activity that INEC can provide that information. We think it is a very important piece of information that will help INEC reinforce the credibility of the exercise that it is undertaking.

“Other than that we are busy doing what we do best – preparing, planning. Our candidate is also campaigning in Lagos at this moment. Other teams are working on details of the last few hours of the election. We remain very optimistic that we will be victorious in this contest.”

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Railway Corporation on Tuesday announced that rail services would be suspended ahead of Saturday’s elections, from February 25 to Monday, February 27.

Spokesperson for the railway corporation, Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement in a statement, saying the decision was to enable Nigerians exercise their rights to vote in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Yakubu noted that the train services to be temporarily suspended are; Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Iddo, Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit service.

The statement read, “In view of the forthcoming presidential general election in the country, the Board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC), hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers of the temporary suspension of train services from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th February 2023, to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“These train services include; Abuja – Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS), Lagos – Ibadan Train Service (LITS), and Iddo Lagos – Ijoko interstate Mass Transit passengers’ train services. However, the management assures the general public of the normal train services recommencement on Tuesday 28th February 2023.”