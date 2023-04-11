Elections: Bear  attacks as sacrifice for new Nigeria, Obi tells Obidients

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked his supporters popularly known as Obidients to bear the attacks they receive as a sacrifice for a new Nigeria.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Obi said he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, are pained that their supporters are being attacked because they choose to stand by them.

The former governor of Anambra said the alleged plot to demarket the “Obidient movement” would fail.

“Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation,” he tweeted.

“Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a new Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love and prosperity shall reign.

“Be assured that Datti and I are with you, and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail. We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation.

“While underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law. Do not relent; and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in state capture will come to fruition.”

Obi said he and Baba-Ahmed are using all lawful and peaceful means to reclaim their mandate to create a “new Nigeria”.

“Therefore, in all your actions and inactions, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful and peaceful,” he said.

Meanwhile, THE governorship primary of the Labour Party in Imo State will now hold on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Chairman of the Labour Party Management Committee, Imo State, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie disclosed this to journalists in Owerri, Monday evening.

Awuzie noted that the national leadership of the party directed that the primary, which had initially been scheduled for Thursday, April 13, be moved to the new date.

He stated that the ward delegates’ election will now take place on Thursday, April 13, to produce the delegates that will participate in the primary.

Awuzie said the Ward Secretary, Ward Woman Leader and a member of a support group will make up the electoral committee for the ward congress, adding that they will be sent to another ward to conduct the election to avoid undue interference.

Awuzie submitted that Option A4 will be used for the primary to ensure transparency and fair play.

He warned those planning to engage in vote buying to rethink or risk disqualification.

“We will not tolerate vote buying or oath-taking as it used to be. Anybody engaging in bribing delegates will be disqualified. We will ensure transparency, fair play and a level playing ground for all aspirants”, Awuzie stated.

However, The National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu has alleged that the suspended National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa and National Legal Adviser, Akingbade Oyelekani are agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Youth Leader in a statement on Monday also alleged that the party leaders were induced to campaigned for the APC governorship candidate and the incumbent governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun in the last election even when Labour Party also fielded a candidate.

Displaying the photographs of their purpoted endorsement of Gov Abiodun, the Youth Leader said, “The pictures of Arabambi where he led a group of discredited and renegade members of the labour party in Ogun state to repeatedly visit and endorse Governor Dapo Abiodun who is of APC in a contest where the party was also contesting have been trending in the social media. He worked with the APC governor all through the campaign and has been promised position in the new cabinet even after he had purportedly been handsomely rewarded in cash.

“Now with the development after the presidential election, where our candidate is believed to have clearly won election but was robbed of victory, the APC leaders have reportedly reached out to him with mouth watering offers to sustain the bickering and ensure that court cases filed by our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi suffer damages owing to this imaginary faction he’s bent on creating.

“Events of last one week, particularly last thursday, have further exposed his wicked intentions. He deceived a few members of our National Working Committee members through his partner Akingbade, aided with thugs and protected by the men of Police Force to break into our party offices, chased away our staff, held an illegal meeting without notice on the NWC platform, even without forming quorum and attempted to wrestle power, citing an ex-parte order from an FCT High Court, and even with the awareness that an Edo High Court has already given a restraining order against them, their agents and cohorts in favour of our National Chairman, Juluis Abure, was the highest level of rascality.

“These actions have since been repudiated by the various organs of our party and by the public court. So far the status quo has been maintained, Abure remains our national chairman but we are distraught because these men have the mandate of their sponsors to continue to ensure maximum disruption and that unabated crisis ensue in the party.

“Barr Julius Abure has taken the labour party to an enviable heights, and as a political party, we cherish his leadership. Whatever he does has always been for the larger interest of the party, but those pointing fingers at him are only doing so based on personal grounds.

*However, we believe in the maxim that good will always triumph over evil. Nigerians have spoken loudly on February 25, and a million Arabambis with whatever gratification they may have received will never and can never kill the will of divinity over Nigeria.”

Prince Ahanotu also recalled how the former national Publicity Secretary who was a one time, LP State Chairman in Ogun state, was given the assignment to supervise the party’s activities in some South West states, including Lagos and Osun alongside Akingbade Oyelekan and Lamidi Apapa and also the task to ensure that the party’s candidates for Senate and House of Representatives positions in both states are listed in INEC portal for the general elections in 2023, but they frustrated the assignment, not knowing they were an agent of the APC.