Election Update: Late arrival of INEC officials, materials may mar voting in Anambra as INEC officials arrive late.

*presidential ballot papers missing in some polling units

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials and voting materials may mar the voting process in the ongoing presidential and national Assembly election in Anambra State.

So far, most of the polling units visited by our correspondent either had no presence of INEC officials or the officials coming very late for the voting process.

Voters had trooped out in their numbers as early as 8:00am to vote, only to find no INEC official on sight.

For instance, at Obinagu polling unit, over a thousand voters were seen sitting under trees to shade themselves from the sun or sitting inside their cars waiting to exercise their franchise.

On arrival of the INEC officials, the angry queried their late arrival and the officials made to leave, say for the intervention of one of them who urged them to ignore the voters and set up the machine fir accreditation to commence.

In Idemili north, Ward 024 and 025, voting process was yet to commence at 12:18pm as there was no INEC official in sight.

At St James polling unit in Awada, Onitsha, no INEC official wasvavailable to attend to voters as at 2:15pm

Voting process started in okpoko 2 in Ogbaru at 12:50pm following the late arrival of INEC.

At ward 2, Nkpor civic centre (04) names that start with O to Z were not allowed to vote due to lack of BVAS which INEC failed to come with.

Similarly, at Otolo Nnewi ward 021 and 022 which is Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s ward, INEC officials that arrived the polling unit at 1:00pm came without the presidential ballot papers.