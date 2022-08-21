Election tribunal: My faith in judiciary firm, victory is ours– Oyetola

.Debunks Adeleke’s allegation on diversion of LG funds

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has stated that his faith in the Nigerian judiciary as regards his petition before the election tribunal remains firm and unshaken.

Oyetola said himself and his party, the All Progressives Congress have confidence of emerging victorious at the tribunal.

The governor said this during the annual photography day celebration and fund raising for the construction of N20 million ultramodern hall of the Nigerian Professional Photographers and Videographers Association (NPPVA), Osun State Chapter on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said he was confident that he would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

He said, “For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory,” he said.

The governor appreciated the people of the state for their support for his administration since inception.

He also commended members of the association for standing by his administration and assured them of government’s continuous assistance for the growth of their business.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Isaac Adegoke, said members of the association were direct beneficiaries of the governor’s people-oriented programmes.

Adegoke noted that members of the association were solidly behind the governor and would continue to support him in prayers for him to emerge victorious at the tribunal.

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Oba Olaoluwa Mudasiru, who is the immediate past chairman of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

Oba Mudasiru also appreciated the governor for his support for the association

In another development, Osun State Government has debunked the allegation by the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke over the diversion of local government area funds in the state.

Adeleke had alleged that the present administration in the state has directed each local government to return part of their allocations to the state.

The state government described the allegation as illogical and false in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke on Sunday.

According to the statement, “the allegation was a mere concoction that existed only in Adeleke’s imagination, saying there was no such directive and there will never be, particularly now that the NFIU policy is in place and strictly being followed in Osun.

“We challenged Adeleke to tell the public, when and where such directive was given, and back it up with evidence, rather than their ‘beer parlour’ speculations. After all, government is not run on verbal directives but through circulars and regulations.

“Governor Oyetola is a man of due process, accountability and transparency that will not do things against the law and regulations, rather, you will see him supporting the local councils and making them effective, with a view to bringing development closer to the grassroots.

“The Adeleke’s fairy tale is more exposed, as it came few days after Osun State under Oyetola was adjudged first among the 36 states in Nigeria in the area of Public Finance/Accountability. The ranking by the Federal Government and PLS Initiative, an international organization in a report tagged ‘Subnational Audit Efficacy Index’ said Osun achieved the feat through its transparent nature of governance.

“It is sad that Adeleke certainly do not understand that the Ministry of Local Government is no deposit bank where such huge funds being alleged can be brought to.

“The people of Osun are too intelligent to believe the lies that the governor-elect and his party are spreading and there is no amount of blackmail by the opposition that can distract the government.”