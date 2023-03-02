Election: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde –APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Committee in Oyo State has denied having a standing agreement with the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, as erroneously believed in some quarters.

A member of the committee in the state, Nike Ajagbe, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Ibadan, on Wednesday, said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, was a party man, who cannot joke with the success of APC across the country, especially the South-West which he regarded as his stronghold.

Ajagbe explained that it was in the programme of the campaign committee to visit all the opposition governors whenever they are in their states for campaign, hence nobody should see it as endorsement but a privilege to host a widely accepted presidential candidate.

She said, “It was in the programme of the campaign committee to visit all the opposition governors whenever they are in their respective states for campaign, so people should not see it as an agreement or they struck a deal. No standing agreement whatsoever between them.”

While citing Rivers State and others where Tinubu visited their Government Houses before proceeding on campaign grounds, Ajagbe said she was part of the visit of the president-elect to Makinde and no agreement was between the campaign team and Makinde.

“People are surprised to read that Governor Makinde was claiming he had an agreement with the president-elect when he was unable to disclose his support for the president-elect openly, especially when he remarked that people of the state should vote for unifier of the country during the governorship debate on Splash FM.” Ajagbe stressed.