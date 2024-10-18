Election: Independent Candidacy Bill passes 2nd reading in House of Reps

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has again made significant progress toward expanding Nigeria’s democratic space with the second reading of a bill seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), to provide for independent candidacy.

The bill, titled “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB1630) (Independent Candidates),” is sponsored by Hon. Akin Rotimi Jr., who represents the Ekiti North 1 (lkole/Oye) Federal Constituency. This crucial legislation, which is a legacy bill from previous assemblies, was reintroduced for consideration following its first reading on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

At today’s plenary, the bill was recommitted to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further comprehensive consideration and legislative action. This recommittal, serving as the second reading, followed a motion moved by Rep. Isah Bello Ambarura (APC, Sokoto), Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, and seconded by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr.

Rotimi Jr. expressed his pride in advancing the bill, emphasising the importance of expanding political participation through independent candidacy. “This legislative action is pivotal for the continued evolution of our democracy. It recognizes the constitutional significance of offering citizens the option to run for public office independently, thereby ensuring greater inclusivity,” he said.

The bill’s progress he said is guided by the combined provisions of Order Twelve, Rule 17, and Order One, Rule 1(2), of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, underscoring the House’s commitment to a thorough legislative process.

As the bill proceeds to the next stage of legislative process, Hon. Rotimi remains optimistic that its eventual passage will mark a major milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

It would be recalled that the bill was read for first reading on Thursday September 26, 2024 at plenary presided by the Speaker Hon.Tajudeen Abass